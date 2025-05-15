Rachel Brosnahan, from left, Nicholas Hoult, and David Corenswet, cast members of the upcoming film "Superman," speak during the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon on Monday, April 1, 2025, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The actions of the Man of Steel are up for question in the new trailer for the long awaited James Gunn-directed film, “Superman,” coming to theaters on July 11, 2025.

The trailer begins with Clark Kent (David Corenswet), who agrees to do an interview with Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) as Superman.

With his Kryptonian identity taking the seat, Lois begins to discuss the scrutiny he has been under for his recent actions of attempting to stop a war on foreign soil as well as the ethics of Superman.

As he struggles to explain his purpose behind what he does, clips of events in question are shown, from a building falling to Superman being helped out of a crater.

When Lois asks if he considered the consequences of his actions, Superman finally exclaims, “People were going to die.”

The trailer continues showing plenty of action accompanied by the voice of Clark’s adoptive father, Jonathan Kent (Pruitt Taylor Vince), advising him by saying, “Your choices, your actions, that’s what makes you who you are.”

With a bright and vibrant look, the trailer also reveals various other characters including, Guy Gardner/Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), and Angela Spica/The Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and, of course, Superman’s super-dog, Krypto.

A new slate for DC Studios

The upcoming movie has a lot riding on it as it is just the beginning to a new DC Universe with Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm, reported The Wrap.

The two of them “have an entire universe of TV and films planned after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav hired them with the mandate to re-invent DC,” Deseret News previously reported.

With this task riding on their shoulders, Gunn told The Wrap more about where his inspiration for the upcoming movie came from.

“All previous DC media influenced me,” Gunn said. “I think that obviously the original (Richard) Donner movie influenced me, but there’s also a lot of things that this isn’t, like I’m not just making a Donner type movie. It’s very different from that.”

Gunn continued on to explain that the comic book, “All-Star Superman,” was a major influence, highlighting its “Silver Age feel and science fiction approach,” but also drawing on films like “Top Gun: Maverick” to inspire the film’s action sequences, according to The Wrap.