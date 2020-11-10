Alex Trebek’s 5 greatest moments on ‘Jeopardy!’

Editor’s note: This story originally published on Nov. 10, 2020. It has been updated to reflect the second anniversary of Alex Trebek’s death.

It’s now been two years since the death of Alex Trebek, who was the beloved face of “Jeopardy!” for more than three decades.

Trebek’s dedication to “Jeopardy!” was so deep that he continued to host the show while receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer. The 80-year-old “Jeopardy!” host taped his final episodes just days before his death on Nov. 8, 2020.

Today we honor Alex Trebek. For over three decades he brought integrity, humor and intelligence to his duties as host of Jeopardy! He will be in our hearts forever.



Thank you, Alex. Love from us all.

To honor Trebek, here’s a look at five great moments during his career as “Jeopardy!” host.

When none of the contestants knew anything about football

One of my favorite Alex Trebek moments. Why he was the GOAT

RIP to a legend



RIP to a legend pic.twitter.com/1ZyALrC3J1 — Jim Russell (@JimRussellSD) November 8, 2020

“Talkin’ Football” was the last category on the board, and as Trebek quickly discovered, there was a reason for that: the contestants had minimal knowledge of the sport.

A clip that went viral showed all three contestants failing to buzz in for a single clue in the category. But what made the moment even better was Trebek, who showed off his dry wit in between each moment of silence.

“I can tell you guys are big football fans,” he said after the first clue went over the contestants’ heads.

“You think we should go to commercial?” he said, following a lack of response on the second clue.

And then, going into the final and hardest clue: “Let’s look at the $1,000 clue, just for the fun of it.”

As he waited for time to run out, Trebek said: “If you guys ring in and get this one, I will die.”

In his memoir published earlier this year, Trebek said this was “one of the funniest moments on our show.”

When he started rapping

Alex was so much more than a host. He was an impartial arbiter of truth and facts in a world that needs exactly that. He was someone you could count on to entertain you every weekday, even when his health barely allowed it. And he was an underrated rapper:

In a tribute to Trebek, “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” contestant James Holzhauer wrote: “Alex was so much more than a host. He was an impartial arbiter of truth and facts in a world that needs exactly that. He was someone you could count on to entertain you every weekday, even when his health barely allowed it. And he was an underrated rapper.”

Holzhauer shared a clip of Trebek reading off a series of rap lyrics in a category about the genre.

“I was just getting into this rap thing,” Trebek said after finishing the category. “I’m not too good at it, but I was getting into it.”

When he roasted a contestant

Alex Trebek was responsible for the most savage moment in TV game show history.

Following Trebek’s death, a clip of Trebek unexpectedly roasting a contestant for her love of “nerd-core hip-hop” went viral.

Before the contestant started to explain the music genre, Trebek said he had never heard of it and it didn’t “sound like fun.”

“I think it’s very fun,” the contestant responded. “People who identify as nerdy, rapping about the things they love — video games, science-fiction, having a hard time meeting romantic partners … it’s really catchy and fun.”

After a brief pause, Trebek responded: “Losers, in other words.”

When a contestant got emotional talking to Trebek

Alex's impact is immeasurable. Thank you for sharing, Burt!

A recent “Jeopardy!” episode showed winner Burt Thakur becoming emotional after Trebek asked if he had family cheering him on.

“Here’s a true story, man,” Thakur said at the end of the episode. “I learned English because of you. And so, my grandfather who raised me ― I’m gonna get tears right now ― I used to sit on his lap and watch you every day. So it’s a pretty special moment. Thank you very much.”

“Jeopardy!” tweeted that special moment: “Alex’s impact is immeasurable. Thank you for sharing, Burt!”

When Trebek got emotional

I think one of my favorite moments with Alex Trebek on Jeopardy was this sweet contestant who chose to give up $1,995 just to tell Alex that so many people loved him. There's a lot of great moments in relation to Alex and the show in general, but this is still really beautiful

As host of “Jeopardy!” Trebek always remained calm and composed. But during an episode that aired in the fall of 2019 — a few months after Trebek announced his pancreatic cancer diagnosis — one moment caught the host off guard.

In what has arguably become one of the greatest “Jeopardy!” moments, a contestant wagered $1,995 of his $2,000 during the final round, only to write the response: “We love you, Alex.”

Trebek couldn’t help but get emotional.

“That’s very kind, thank you,” said the host, who was visibly moved as he went on to reveal the other contestants’ answers.