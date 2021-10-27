 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Alec Baldwin and the ‘Rust’ shooting: Will he face criminal charges?

Will Alec Baldwin face charges in the shooting of staff on the ‘Rust’ set?

By Herb Scribner
Photo of Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., where actor Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on a prop gun while filming “Rust” and unwittingly killed a cinematographer and injured a director.
Jae C. Hong, Associated Press

A New Mexico district attorney said Monday that authorities “haven’t ruled out anything” when it comes to criminal charges in the “Rust” movie set shooting, The New York Times reports.

  • “Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table,” District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told the New York Times.

Last week, actor Alec Baldwin discharged a firearm that he was told was unloaded. Reports suggest the gun had been a prop gun on set.

  • A projectile from the gun fired and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. “Rust” director Joel Souza was wounded in the shooting.

It’s unclear what was inside the gun at the time of the shooting, according to Fox News. but Carmack-Altwies said authorities are investigating the ballistics to see what was loaded into the gun.

  • Authorities picked up multiple firearms and ammunition from the set Tuesday, according to a warrant obtained by Fox News.

Baldwin has expressed his regret over the shooting. Per The Santa Fe New Mexican, Baldwin was seen on set “distraught and in tears while on the phone” after the incident.

  • He said in a tweet: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Next Up In Entertainment

Loading comments...

The Latest

Robinhood shares are tanking. What does this mean for Shiba Inu?

By Herb Scribner

High school cross-country: Dynasties born and reborn at 5A state championship meet

By Tyler Haslam

He won $20,000. But for this former BYU opera singer, that wasn’t even the best part

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson

High school cross-country: Millard boys, North Summit girls claim 2A team titles, Millard sweeps individual titles

By James Edward

Snubbed by BYU in 2016, Virginia’s Robert Anae returns with the No. 4 offense in the country

By Jay Drew

Why stimulus checks and child credit payments could return in 2022

By Herb Scribner