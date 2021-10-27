Alec Baldwin and the ‘Rust’ shooting: Will he face criminal charges?

A New Mexico district attorney said Monday that authorities “haven’t ruled out anything” when it comes to criminal charges in the “Rust” movie set shooting, The New York Times reports.

“Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table,” District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told the New York Times.

Last week, actor Alec Baldwin discharged a firearm that he was told was unloaded. Reports suggest the gun had been a prop gun on set.

A projectile from the gun fired and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. “Rust” director Joel Souza was wounded in the shooting.

It’s unclear what was inside the gun at the time of the shooting, according to Fox News. but Carmack-Altwies said authorities are investigating the ballistics to see what was loaded into the gun.

Authorities picked up multiple firearms and ammunition from the set Tuesday, according to a warrant obtained by Fox News.

Baldwin has expressed his regret over the shooting. Per The Santa Fe New Mexican, Baldwin was seen on set “distraught and in tears while on the phone” after the incident.