LeVar Burton lands new hosting gig after ‘Jeopardy!’ disaster

LeVar Burton, the “Reading Rainbow” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation” star, has picked up another hosting gig following the “Jeopardy!” fiasco.

His eyes are now set on hosting “Trivial Pursuits,” hoping to achieve his game show hopes and dreams, he said, according to CinemaBlend.

After Alex Trebek’s passing, the “Star Trek” actor expressed an interest in hosting the quiz show: “Not gonna lie, I feel like I’ve been preparing my whole life to occupy the Jeopardy host podium when Alex retires,” he said in a tweet, according to Deseret News.

Nearly 300,000 “Jeopardy!” fans signed a petition for him to become the next host, which led him to host a week’s worth of episodes in July.

While Burton was grateful, he was no longer interested in hosting the quiz show. “The crazy thing is that when you set your sights on something … they say be careful of what you wish for because what I found out is that it wasn’t the thing that I wanted after all,” he said on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” according to Deseret News.

“What I wanted was to compete. I mean, I wanted the job, right, but then, when I didn’t get it, it was, like ‘Well, OK, what’s next?’”

According to Uproxx, Burton immediately accepted the new role on “Trivial Pursuit.” He will have a lot of creative control and he will also serve as an executive producer.