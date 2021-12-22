 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Steve Martin is invited on ‘Jeopardy!’

‘Jeopardy!’ invited Steve Martin to come on the show anytime, in any capacity’

By Gitanjali Poonia
Steve Martin arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Evan Agostini, Invision via Associated Press

Steve Martin found his doppelgänger on “Jeopardy!”

The actor and many fans of the quiz show pointed out that one of the show’s recent winners, Sam Buttrey, strongly resembles Martin.

One Twitter user wrote, “Steve Martin is on Jeopardy rn,” referring to a photo of Buttrey.

Buttrey won $100,000 on “Jeopardy!” during the first-ever Professors Tournament last week. And now, this associate professor at the Naval Postgraduate School will return to the show to compete in the next Tournament of Champions with fellow winners Jonathan Fisher and Amy Schneider, according to Today.

The cherry on top was a shout-out from the “Only Murders in the Building” actor.

Responding to the quiz show’s tweet congratulating the winner, Martin said, “so great to split the prize money with Sam!” referencing their similar appearance.

That tweet was Martin’s foot in the door to appear on the quiz show because the “Jeopardy!” account replied: “We would love to have you on Jeopardy! anytime, in any capacity!” Martin has yet to respond to the invitation.

According to Today, quite a few celebrities have stopped by this year — such as Mayim Bialik, the current co-host of “Jeopardy!” and host of the Professors Tournament.

As previously reported by the Deseret News, “Jeopardy!” is still on the hunt for a permanent host as Ken Jennings and Bialik share hosting duties.

