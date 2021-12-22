Steve Martin is invited on ‘Jeopardy!’

Steve Martin found his doppelgänger on “Jeopardy!”

The actor and many fans of the quiz show pointed out that one of the show’s recent winners, Sam Buttrey, strongly resembles Martin.

One Twitter user wrote, “Steve Martin is on Jeopardy rn,” referring to a photo of Buttrey.

Steve Martin is on Jeopardy rn. pic.twitter.com/oU4qOAQ0Hz — fivepointsvids (@FivePointsVids) December 14, 2021

Buttrey won $100,000 on “Jeopardy!” during the first-ever Professors Tournament last week. And now, this associate professor at the Naval Postgraduate School will return to the show to compete in the next Tournament of Champions with fellow winners Jonathan Fisher and Amy Schneider, according to Today.

The cherry on top was a shout-out from the “Only Murders in the Building” actor.

Responding to the quiz show’s tweet congratulating the winner, Martin said, “so great to split the prize money with Sam!” referencing their similar appearance.

So great to split the prize money with Sam! https://t.co/CBPQxyJHHF — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 19, 2021

That tweet was Martin’s foot in the door to appear on the quiz show because the “Jeopardy!” account replied: “We would love to have you on Jeopardy! anytime, in any capacity!” Martin has yet to respond to the invitation.

According to Today, quite a few celebrities have stopped by this year — such as Mayim Bialik, the current co-host of “Jeopardy!” and host of the Professors Tournament.

As previously reported by the Deseret News, “Jeopardy!” is still on the hunt for a permanent host as Ken Jennings and Bialik share hosting duties.