Are there any big shows in Utah coming up? Here’s the latest

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout moves forward in Utah, entertainment venues and concert halls are reopening and bringing back live music.

Here are the latest updates on the big shows taking place in Utah from 2021 to 2022.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive and will be updated as new information comes in. Venues can send information about upcoming shows to features@deseretnews.com.

On Oct. 4, New Kids on the Block announced a U.S. tour that will include a stop at Vivint Arena on June 8, 2022.

The Mixtape Tour 2022 includes guest artists Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. Tickets go on sale Oct. 8 via Ticketmaster.com.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” Donnie Wahlberg said in a statement.

That 2019 tour — the band’s biggest since reuniting in 2008 — also came to Vivint Arena.

On Sept. 23, Vivint Arena announced that Shawn Mendes will bring his “Wonder” world tour to Salt Lake City next year. Spanning across North America, Europe and the U.K, the tour hits Vivint Arena Sept. 21, 2022.

Mendes’ world tour is in support of his most recent album, “Wonder,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and made Mendes one of just three male artists to score four No. 1 albums by the age of 22, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.

Tickets for the North American leg of the tour go on sale to the public Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Presale options begin as early as Sept. 29. For additional information, visit wonderthetour.com.

In July, Vivint Arena announced a few shows: John Mayer, The Killers and LANY. The venue also added an extra show for comedian Jim Gaffigan, who will now headline on Dec. 10 and 11.

On May 21, Vivint Arena announced that pop star Billie Eilish will perform on March 21, 2022. Although Eilish has performed in Utah before, this concert will mark her first appearance at the arena.

On May 10, Vivint Arena announced that comedian Jim Gaffigan will return to the arena on Dec. 11. Gaffigan previously brought his comedy to the venue in 2018.

“There is something very unique about Salt Lake City. It’s one of those places that for me, I wish there were, like, eight more metropolitan areas like Salt Lake City,” he told the Deseret News in 2018. “And it’s not just because people like my stand-up. I think there’s also an appreciation for the type of comedy I do. We live in an age where people have a tendency toward outrage, but there’s a trust that the audience in Salt Lake has with me — like, “We know he’s not a jerk. We know that it’s not constructed on shock.”

On April 7, Vivint Arena announced its first new, full-capacity show in more than a year. Country superstar Eric Church will bring his “The Gather Again” tour to the venue on April 30, 2022.

“I just want to play shows,” Church recently told Billboard. “Politics’ job is to divide — that’s how you win elections. Those things that unite us are music and sports. The times when, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or whatever, you throw your arm around the person next to you. We need that. I need that.”

On April 9, the arena also announced new shows from country singer Kane Brown and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. Brown will bring a concert to the venue on Oct. 9, 2021 as part of a tour that is stopping at all 29 NBA arenas, according to a a news release sent to the Deseret News.

Bocelli will perform at the arena on Oct. 30 in support of his latest album, “Believe.”

Vivint Arena has also announced that Roger Waters’ postponed concert has now been rescheduled for Sept. 8, 2022. Tickets already purchased remain valid for the new date, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.

Below is the full list of upcoming concerts at Vivint Arena:

Oct. 9 — Kane Brown

Oct. 23 — Dan + Shay

Oct. 30 — Andrea Bocelli

Nov. 10 — LANY

Nov. 24 — Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Dec. 10 and 11 — Jim Gaffigan

Dec. 16 — Luke Combs

Jan. 16, 2022 — Jojo Siwa

March 1, 2022 — The Weeknd

March 11, 2022 — Celine Dion

March 13, 2022 — Justin Bieber

March 21, 2022 — Billie Eilish

March 25, 2022 — John Mayer

April 30, 2022 — Eric Church

July 1, 2022 — Impractical Jokers

Aug. 30, 2022 — The Killers

Sept. 8, 2022 — Roger Waters

Sept. 21, 2022 — Shawn Mendes

On Sept. 7, Jason Mraz announced a tour that will make a stop at the Eccles Theater on Dec. 19.

The tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of Mraz’s debut album “Live and Acoustic,” which was released during the singer-songwriter’s early days that were largely spent performing in San Diego coffee shops, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.

Mraz will release a 20th anniversary edition of that album — including two previously unreleased bonus tracks — on Nov. 5.

Tickets for Mraz’s Utah show go on sale Sept. 10 at liveeccles.com.

The Eccles Theater also recently announced that Utah’s father-daughter duo Mat and Savanna Shaw — who went viral at the start of the pandemic for their rendition of “The Prayer” — will perform at the venue for the second time on Dec. 18.

The concert will include new songs from the Shaws’ upcoming Christmas album — their fourth album in a year — and will also feature singer Peter Hollens and a special appearance from BYU’s Vocal Point, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.

Like the Shaws’ first performance at the Eccles Theater in May, the concert — running at 2 and 7:30 p.m. — will be livestreamed so fans elsewhere can take part. Tickets can be purchased via live-at-the-eccles.com.

Most recently, the Shaws — who over the past year and a half have continually shared performances on social media — released an arrangement of “Stand By Me” and “My Girl.”

Earlier this year, the Shaws caught up with the Deseret News about going viral and what the unexpected turn in life has meant to them.

“To have an opportunity to affect people positively through our music — I think it’s so fun that we have people who are interested in hearing us sing, because it allows us the opportunity to go into the studio and to create these new arrangements and to write our own music and share our feelings with the world,” Mat Shaw said. “We wouldn’t have had this opportunity had we not gone viral a year ago.”

Other Eccles Theater updates ...

On Aug. 2, the Eccles Theater announced that Amy Grant will bring a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of her album “Heart in Motion” to the venue. The six-time Grammy winner will perform at the Eccles Theater on Oct. 9, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. Tickets go on sale Aug. 6 at 10 a.m MT.

In May, the Eccles Theater revised part of its schedule for the 2021-22 Live at the Eccles season. The updates include new dates for the country band Little Big Town, and legendary comedienne Carol Burnett.

In a news release sent to the Deseret News, the Eccles Theater also announced that its Broadway at the Eccles season will no longer include “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations.” Instead, “Hadestown” — which won eight Tony Awards in 2019, including for best musical — will round out the 2021-22 season lineup.

“Ain’t Too Proud” will instead be part of the theater’s 2022-23 season. Current subscribers’ tickets will be moved to the new corresponding dates of “Hadestown,” according to the release.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are currently sold out, but group tickets of 10 or more are available for all shows except “Hamilton” and “Hadestown,” according to the release. Single tickets for each show will go on sale at a later date.

Below is the revised Broadway schedule for 2021-22:

Nov. 30 -Dec. 5 — “Mean Girls”

Dec. 28-Jan. 23, 2022 — “Hamilton”

March 15-20, 2022 — “The Band’s Visit”

May 10-15, 2022 — “Jesus Christ Superstar”

June 14-19, 2022 — “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

Aug. 2-7, 2022 — “Hadestown”

Sept. 6-11, 2022 — “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Left over from the 2019-20 season:

Oct. 26-Nov. 13 — Disney’s “Frozen”

Feb. 15-20, 2022 — “Anastasia”

Upcoming shows for the theater’s Live at the Eccles season:

Oct. 9 — Amy Grant

Oct. 14 — Tom Segura

Nov. 17 — David Sedaris

Nov. 19 — Hasan Minhaj

Nov. 20 — Alton Brown: “Beyond the Eats”

Nov. 21 — Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular

Nov. 26-27 — Gentri

Dec. 7 — Gregory Alan Isakov

Dec. 9-11 — A Kurt Bestor Christmas

Dec. 14 — Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live

Dec. 18 — Mat and Savanna Shaw, featuring Peter Hollens and BYU’s Vocal Point

Dec. 19 — Jason Mraz

Jan. 29, 2022 — An Evening with Fran Lebowitz

Feb. 26, 2022 — Jo Koy

March 4-6, 2022 — Riverdance

March 7, 2022 — Neil deGrasse Tyson

March 8, 2022 — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, with special guest Lucinda Williams

March 28-29, 2022 — Carol Burnett

April 9, 2022 — #IMOMSOHARD

May 5, 2022 — Whose Live Anyway?







Here are the remaining shows for USANA Amphitheatre’s 2021-22 season:

Oct. 5 — 311

June 4, 2022 — Matchbox Twenty

June 23, 2022 —Chris Stapleton

June 28, 2022 — Santana/Earth, Wind & Fire

July 26, 2022 — Goo Goo Dolls

Aug. 4, 2022 — Backstreet Boys

In a news release sent to the Deseret News on March 31, the Maverik Center announced that the James Taylor show — featuring special guest Jackson Browne — originally scheduled for May 20 will now take place on Oct. 22. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.

Shows at the Maverik Center this year include:

Oct. 22 — James Taylor

Nov. 13 — Cody Johnson

Dec. 5 — Jeff Dunham

Jan. 31, 2022 — Ghost and Volbeat

Feb. 19, 2022 — Erasure

March 4, 2022 — TobyMac

March 10, 2022 — Ana Gabriel

March 28, 2022 — Ben Platt

Kingsbury Hall

Dec. 8-11 — The Lower Lights

Jan. 28, 2022 — Ryan Hamilton

March 8, 2022 — Disney Princess: The Concert

Oct. 26-30 — Thriller

Nov. 4 — Martina McBride

Nov. 5 — Kansas

Nov. 6 — Kristin Chenoweth

Nov. 11 — Journey Unauthorized (a tribute to the band Journey)

Nov. 12 — Ryan Hamilton

Nov. 13 — Gentri

Nov. 20 — Jenny Oaks Baker and Family Four