Disney CEO Bob Chapek has a new strategy for Disney. But do fans agree?

Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek sent out a memo to Disney staff members Monday that outlined three new “strategic pillars” for the company, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The three pillars: Chapek outlined three pillars for the strategy.

Storytelling excellence. Innovation. Relentless attention to the audience.

Read the full memo at Deadline.

What he said: “I believe our mission for this year is clear: set the stage for our second century, and ensure Disney’s next 100 years are as successful as our first,” he said.

“Right now, their behavior tells us and our industry that the way they want to experience entertainment is changing — and changing fast thanks to technology and the pandemic,” Chapek wrote. “We must evolve with our audience, not work against them. And so we will put them at the center of every decision we make.”

Reaction: Disney fans reacted to Chapek’s mission with a little skepticism, according to Inside the Magic. For example, some said they were offended by the focus on the audience when Disney has increased prices.