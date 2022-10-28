‘Gilmore Girls’ at Christmas — Warner Bros. Studio Tour to feature Stars Hollow set

Warner Bros.’ “Holidays Made Here” returns for the 2022 holiday season, bringing the world of “Gilmore Girls” to life in Burbank, California. After the event was canceled for two years for COVID-19 safety, fans of the show will be able to participate in the guided tour around Warner Bros. studio from Dec. 22 to Jan. 1.

According to an official release from Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, the Christmastime tour will whisk guests to the Midwest Street Backlot, where “Gilmore Girls” was filmed for seven seasons. Featuring a fully-decorated set, costumes and props, guests can ring in the holidays while exploring Stars Hollow, the fictional town where “Gilmore Girls” takes place.

Visitors will be able to visit major locations from the show, including Luke’s Diner, Lorelai’s house, the Stars Hollow town sign and much more. Guests may also find pop-up shops in the town, with festive “Gilmore Girls” merchandise exclusive to the “Holidays Made Here” event. Hot coffee and Poptarts will be available for Stars Hollow visitors, as well as photo opportunities around the town.

Stars Hollow, Connecticut, isn’t the only place guests will visit, Warner Bros. wrote. Fans of the hit TV sitcom “Friends” can travel to Stage 48, where the Friends Boutique and Central Perk Café will be decked out for the holiday season. The Holiday Armadillo costume — a gag from the show — will be on display for Central Perk patrons, the area features authentic costumes and props from the series.

“Holidays Made Here” will guide guests through the sets of other favorite Christmas films, such as “Elf” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” KTLA reported that the Warner Bros. crew is excited to have guests back at the studio this holiday season.

“After two years of missing out on celebrating the holidays with our Warner Bros. fans, we are thrilled to have guests back on the lot for “Holidays Made Here,” said Danny Kahn, vice president and general manager of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood. “This event will be a must-see for fans, and we can’t wait to share the magic of exploring Stars Hollow with everyone during the holiday season.”

Tours will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 22 to Jan. 1., with the exception of Christmas Day. Tickets are available on the Warner Bros. website, with access to the “Holidays Made Here” event included in every ticket package.

