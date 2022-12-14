After fans spent hours on Ticketmaster hoping for the chance to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour,” many are wondering if there are any tickets left to buy.

The Wall Street Journal reported that through analyzing “data from Ticketmaster and people close to Ms. Swift’s tour and estimated that about 6% of the seats might still be available.”

Here’s what else they found.

Likely only 6% of Taylor Swift tickets are still available

Ticketmaster’s site reported that 2.4 million tickets have been sold out of a total of 2.6 million total seats.

There are 52 tour dates in 20 U.S. cities, some of these places were not available for purchase during the presale, according to Billboard.

Forbes reported that 14 million people tried to buy tickets during the sale which led to the website crash.

WSJ estimates, “there are 163,600 tickets left across 52 dates—or a little over 3,000 tickets on average per show. That amount, which doesn’t include tickets held back by the promoter or artists team, is about 6% of the total.”

What has Taylor Swift said about the ticket issue?

The New York Post reported that fans who weren’t able to get tickets after having “received a boost” were given a “second chance” opportunity to get tickets.

“We apologize for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor’s team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets,” the email read.

KCRA 3 News reported that Taylor Swift wrote a message to her fans about the incident after many reported the difficulty they had in getting tickets.

“It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them,” Swift wrote.

Swift continued saying that she would, “figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward.”