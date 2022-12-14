‘Harry and Meghan’ is Netflix’s highest viewed documentary. Here’s what is revealed in part one

Part one of Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan” is the highest viewed documentary premiere on the streaming service. During its first week, the docuseries received 81.55 million viewing hours worldwide. In the first four days of its debut, part or all of the series has been watched by more than 28 million households, reports Netflix.

Despite negative reviews from critics, the series made the top 10 in 85 countries. It ranked No. 1 in the U.K., according to Netflix.

What is revealed in ‘Harry & Meghan’ part one?

According to The New York Times, here are a few of the biggest revelations from “Harry & Meghan” part one.



Harry’s war with the paparazzi and British press : Harry recalled being hounded by paparazzi from a young age. When he and Meghan started dating, Harry was nervous Meghan would be driven away by the paparazzi. The series criticizes the British press.

: Harry recalled being hounded by paparazzi from a young age. When he and Meghan started dating, Harry was nervous Meghan would be driven away by the paparazzi. The series criticizes the British press. Carrying on Diana’s legacy: The couple spoke about how they wish to carry on Harry’s late mother, Diana’s, legacy through charity work. Harry compared Meghan to Diana, saying, “She has the same compassion, the same empathy, she has the same confidence, she has this warmth about her.”

The couple spoke about how they wish to carry on Harry’s late mother, Diana’s, legacy through charity work. Harry compared Meghan to Diana, saying, “She has the same compassion, the same empathy, she has the same confidence, she has this warmth about her.” Meghan got stalked by paparazzi in Toronto: Before the couple got engaged, Meghan had loads of paparazzi following her, some even sleeping outside her home. Meghan claims she asked the Toronto police for help. They said there was nothing they could do because she was dating Prince Harry.

Before the couple got engaged, Meghan had loads of paparazzi following her, some even sleeping outside her home. Meghan claims she asked the Toronto police for help. They said there was nothing they could do because she was dating Prince Harry. What Meghan’s mother said about race: In an interview during the series with Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother, Ragland says she told her daughter that the bad press was due to her mixed-race. Ragland shared that she was also stalked by paparazzi and it made her feel unsafe.

What are fans saying about ‘Harry & Meghan’ part one?

Fans are sharing a range of opinions about the controversial Netflix series.

There’s really nothing not to like with Harry and Meghan in their Netflix series. A cute love story. They call out the toxic press. They call out racism. What are you really so angry about? 🤨… — Jess Davies (@_JessicaDavies) December 10, 2022

Perhaps the most striking thing about the new Meghan/Harry Netflix propaganda documentary is just how monumentally boring it is. It is basically several hours of whining by two extremely privileged, ultra woke and uber wealthy narcissists living a life of tremendous luxury. — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) December 11, 2022

Public reactions to Meghan Markle’s curtsy

Meghan Markle sparked controversy for her exaggerated demonstration of a curtsy the first time she met the Queen. The actress told viewers that Harry told her she was going to meet the Queen moments before while en route to a lunch.

“We were in the car and we were going to Royal Lodge for lunch. And (Harry) was like, ‘Oh, my grandmother is here. She’s going to be there after church,’” Meghan said in the Netflix series. “I remember we were in the car, driving, and he’s like, ‘You know how to curtsy, right?’ And I just thought it was a joke.”

Meghan compared the lunch to Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament — a Disney-esque dinner theater with staged sword fights and jousting. She also acted how her curtsy for the Queen in an exaggerated manner which many Brits found offensive to the Queen and her legacy.

On Twitter, viewers shared their reactions to Meghan’s curtsy.

If Meghan Markle finds Royal traditions so ridiculous as she so clearly does in this video, why doesn’t she give up being the Duchess of Sussex and stop leeching off our country?



Oh wait. She wouldn’t be able to rake in millions otherwise. pic.twitter.com/qqc7pxYrlA — Dominique Samuels (@Dominiquetaegon) December 8, 2022

Meghan Markle's mocking of the curtsey, and Harry's reaction is just cringeworthy — Jamie-Lee Anderson (@JamieLee29) December 9, 2022

This will finish them, and deservedly so.



The disrespect is off the scale.#HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/88FZ9nXeIi — Lloyd (@LGB_1962) December 8, 2022

Meghan Markle mocks the respect of a curtsy for a beloved Queen. Mocks the traditions of the Monarchy & the UK. And finds herself adorable while doing it.



She is the most narcissistic and self-important woman.

This “show” is just revealing to everyone who she really is — Vicki (@NyVicki) December 8, 2022

When does ‘Harry & Meghan’ part two come out?

“Harry & Meghan” part two will debut on Netflix on Dec. 15, 2022.

