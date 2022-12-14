Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 
Entertainment Culture

‘Harry and Meghan’ is Netflix’s highest viewed documentary. Here’s what is revealed in part one

Despite harsh reviews from critics, the Netflix docuseries ranked No. 1 in the UK

By Margaret Darby
merlin_805139.jpg

“Harry and Meghan” is Netflix’s highest-viewed documentary.

Rui Vieira, AP

Part one of Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan” is the highest viewed documentary premiere on the streaming service. During its first week, the docuseries received 81.55 million viewing hours worldwide. In the first four days of its debut, part or all of the series has been watched by more than 28 million households, reports Netflix.

Despite negative reviews from critics, the series made the top 10 in 85 countries. It ranked No. 1 in the U.K., according to Netflix.

What is revealed in ‘Harry & Meghan’ part one?

According to The New York Times, here are a few of the biggest revelations from “Harry & Meghan” part one.

  • Harry’s war with the paparazzi and British press: Harry recalled being hounded by paparazzi from a young age. When he and Meghan started dating, Harry was nervous Meghan would be driven away by the paparazzi. The series criticizes the British press.
  • Carrying on Diana’s legacy: The couple spoke about how they wish to carry on Harry’s late mother, Diana’s, legacy through charity work. Harry compared Meghan to Diana, saying, “She has the same compassion, the same empathy, she has the same confidence, she has this warmth about her.”
  • Meghan got stalked by paparazzi in Toronto: Before the couple got engaged, Meghan had loads of paparazzi following her, some even sleeping outside her home. Meghan claims she asked the Toronto police for help. They said there was nothing they could do because she was dating Prince Harry.
  • What Meghan’s mother said about race: In an interview during the series with Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother, Ragland says she told her daughter that the bad press was due to her mixed-race. Ragland shared that she was also stalked by paparazzi and it made her feel unsafe.

What are fans saying about ‘Harry & Meghan’ part one?

Fans are sharing a range of opinions about the controversial Netflix series.

Public reactions to Meghan Markle’s curtsy

Meghan Markle sparked controversy for her exaggerated demonstration of a curtsy the first time she met the Queen. The actress told viewers that Harry told her she was going to meet the Queen moments before while en route to a lunch.

“We were in the car and we were going to Royal Lodge for lunch. And (Harry) was like, ‘Oh, my grandmother is here. She’s going to be there after church,’” Meghan said in the Netflix series. “I remember we were in the car, driving, and he’s like, ‘You know how to curtsy, right?’ And I just thought it was a joke.” 

Meghan compared the lunch to Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament — a Disney-esque dinner theater with staged sword fights and jousting. She also acted how her curtsy for the Queen in an exaggerated manner which many Brits found offensive to the Queen and her legacy.

On Twitter, viewers shared their reactions to Meghan’s curtsy.

When does ‘Harry & Meghan’ part two come out?

“Harry & Meghan” part two will debut on Netflix on Dec. 15, 2022.

