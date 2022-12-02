Netflix releases first look at ‘Harry & Meghan,’ a new docuseries providing insights on their royal exit
‘I had to do everything I could to protect my family,’ Prince Harry says in the teaser
Months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Netflix released the first trailer for “Harry & Meghan,” a six-part documentary series that will give viewers an in-depth look at the royal couple’s personal life.
Driving the news: It appears that Harry and Meghan are once again ready to tackle sharing the story behind their controversial royal exit in January 2020.
- The minutelong teaser is filled with photos, brief videos and interview snippets of Harry and Meghan. There are never-before-seen images from Harry and Meghan’s wedding, a teary-eyed Meghan and childhood photos of both.
- The documentary is directed by two-time Oscar nominee Liz Garbus, per The Hollywood Reporter.
- A release date has not been announced, but Netflix says the six-part documentary is “coming soon.”
What they’re saying: According to those involved in the series, “Harry & Meghan” will be a tell-all about what led the couple to step away from their royal roles.
- “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Meghan asked in the trailer.
- “No one sees what happening behind close doors,” Prince Harry said in the trailer. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”
- “Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution,” a press release for the series states, per CNN.
- According to Netflix, “Harry & Megan” will be “an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series.”
Details: Meghan and Harry have opened up about their royal exit more than once. In 2021, the couple opened up to Oprah in a revealing interview, per The Associated Press.
- Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare” which will release on Jan. 10, will give further insight into his decision to exit the royal family.