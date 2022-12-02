Will MrBeast be YouTube’s first billionaire?

MrBeast might become YouTube’s first billionaire.

MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, has amassed $500 million through his YouTube videos, according to Forbes. The 24-year-old content creator is famous not only for family-friendly, goofy videos, but also his philanthropy.

According to his YouTube about page, Donaldson has given away millions to charity, donated more than 100 cars, gave away a private island, adopted every dog in a shelter and engaged in other charitable acts.

He started his YouTube channel on Feb. 19, 2012, and a decade later, he has 115 million subscribers and billions of views on his channel.

MrBeast’s channel is the most popular in the world, according to Forbes. And it all started when he was 13 and used his brother’s hand-me-down laptop to make videos.

Now, if Donaldson sells a small stake of his channel for $150 million, he could be the first person to become a billionaire because of YouTube.

One of his videos, which has 84 million views, is called “I Uber’d People And Let Them Keep The Car.” In the video, Donaldson gives several people car rides as an Uber driver and tells them at the end of the ride that they can keep the car.

While he started off as a commentator on games, he now does stunts and lifestyle content and usually adds a philanthropic twist.

One of his other highly popular videos is called “I Ordered Pizza And Tipped The House.” He tells a Domino’s delivery worker that he needs help moving furniture all day and offers him a few thousand dollars to help.

At the end of the video, Donaldson gives him the fully furnished house, complete with 100 cans of Monster, because the Domino’s worker had a Monster sticker on his phone, and toys for his daughter. At the end of the video, the Domino’s worker said that his current house was unsafe for his family and that he was relieved he could now have a safe place to live.

Per Deseret News, “His 50-person company operates six YouTube channels, including MrBeast and Beast Reacts, which alone have more than 100,000,000 subscribers.”