This Henry Wadsworth Longfellow movie is now my favorite family Christmas film

American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow wrote the words to the famous hymn “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day.” Now there’s a movie that tells us more about him.

Sight & Sound, a ministry production company, released “I Heard The Bells” for this Christmas season. This is the company’s first feature film, according to the Sight & Sound production company website.

The film is rated PG-13 and does show brief scenes of violence and implies violence as well.

‘I Heard The Bells’ review

The movie is about the American poet Longfellow. According to the National Park Service, Longfellow was a burgeoning author who wrote prolifically and he was also written about prolifically during his life. One of the most significant moments of his life was when his wife Fanny died of burns in 1861. As he mourned his wife, he turned to writing the words that became the hymn, “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day.”

From beginning to end, I loved this movie.

It’s a heartwarming story.

This new movie explores how Longfellow navigates personal tragedy and the heaviness of the Civil War. Longfellow’s personal journey highlights his faith, his abolitionist writings and how he interacts with subjects like family, unity and experiencing joy through sorrow.

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and his family with Christmas decorations around him. Sight & Sound

The narrative of the film shows Longfellow as a complex figure. He’s a complicated person in the film, but also a deeply sympathetic one. Family is a major part of the film, especially as Longfellow navigates what his abolitionist work means for those who die in war.

His relationship with his wife is tender and the audience will appreciate the clean romance that this film shows.

The production quality of the film is impressive, especially considering that this is the first movie from the company. The picture was crystal clear and the filmmakers succeeded in recreating the atmosphere in which Longfellow lived.

The themes throughout the film were interesting, particularly the juxtaposition of hope and grief. The religious elements of the film deserve praise.

This was a Christian movie that was not over the top about being a Christian movie. Christianity was weaved through the plot seamlessly and the viewer was able to appreciate the deepening of Longfellow’s conversion without feeling preached at. I especially enjoyed how Longfellow experienced a real darkness of the soul and then emerged hopeful.

Overall, this movie is a great family Christmas movie that has a positive message. It’s one not to miss this season.