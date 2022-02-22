Disneyland to have a new grand finale for the Main Street Electrical Parade

Disneyland announced Monday the return of four new nighttime spectaculars and a new grand finale for the Main Street Electrical Parade to celebrate the parade’s 50th anniversary.
The news: Starting on April 22, Disneyland will showcase the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks spectaculars.
- World of Color — an event that includes music, fire, fog and lasers — will return to Disney California Adventure Park.
- Fantasmic! — a combination of Disney animated film images and musical score — will return to Disneyland on May 28, 2022.
Why it matters: Main Street Electrical Parade has been a major favorite for Disneyland fans since it debuted back in 1972.
- However, the Main Street Electrical Parade stopped in 1996. It occasionally returns at different parks.
- The parade had a nine-year run at California Adventure and had another short run at the Walt Disney World resort.
- There was also a limited run at Disneyland, according to Disney Parks.
To celebrate the 50th anniversary, Disney will add a new grand finale “that celebrates the theme of togetherness in an all-new float,” Disneyland said in a press release emailed to the Deseret News.
- The finale will include inspiration from both the classic Main Street Electrical Parade floats and Mary Blair’s art style as seen on the “It’s a Small World” ride.
Flashback: In October 2021, Disney teased the return of the iconic Main Street Electrical Parade, showing off an illuminated float with the parade’s signature soundtrack, as I reported for the Deseret News.
