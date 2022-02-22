Disneyland to have a new grand finale for the Main Street Electrical Parade

Disneyland announced Monday the return of four new nighttime spectaculars and a new grand finale for the Main Street Electrical Parade to celebrate the parade’s 50th anniversary.

The news: Starting on April 22, Disneyland will showcase the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks spectaculars.

World of Color — an event that includes music, fire, fog and lasers — will return to Disney California Adventure Park.

Fantasmic! — a combination of Disney animated film images and musical score — will return to Disneyland on May 28, 2022.

Why it matters: Main Street Electrical Parade has been a major favorite for Disneyland fans since it debuted back in 1972.

However, the Main Street Electrical Parade stopped in 1996. It occasionally returns at different parks.

The parade had a nine-year run at California Adventure and had another short run at the Walt Disney World resort.

There was also a limited run at Disneyland, according to Disney Parks.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary, Disney will add a new grand finale “that celebrates the theme of togetherness in an all-new float,” Disneyland said in a press release emailed to the Deseret News.

The finale will include inspiration from both the classic Main Street Electrical Parade floats and Mary Blair’s art style as seen on the “It’s a Small World” ride.

Flashback: In October 2021, Disney teased the return of the iconic Main Street Electrical Parade, showing off an illuminated float with the parade’s signature soundtrack, as I reported for the Deseret News.