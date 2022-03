Mario Day 2022: Best deals on games

March 10 is Mario Day, meant to celebrate all things Mario, the plumber from the popular Nintendo games. So, what do the festivities look like?

Well, you can reminisce your favorite Mario moments or make some fan art, but the day mainly means that Nintendo has put games on sale lasting through March 13. Deals are available at the Nintendo eShop, Amazon, Target and Best Buy.

Deals on games

Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury

Sale price: $40.

Regular price: $60.



Super Mario Maker 2

Sale price: $40.

Regular price: $60.



Luigi’s Mansion 3

Sale price: $40.

Regular price: $60.



New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Sale price: $40.

Regular price: $60.



Mario Tennis Aces

Sale price: $40.

Regular price: $60.



Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Sale price: $40.

Regular price: $60.



Plus Multiplayer DLC pack

Sale price: $7.

Regular price: $10.



Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Sale price: $10.

Regular price: $15+.



Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games

Sale price: $42 or $38 in physical form.

Regular price: $60.



Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order

Sale price: $55.

Regular price: $60.