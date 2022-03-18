‘Orbeez Challenge’: Police are warning against this dangerous new TikTok challenge

Take one look at the #OrbeezChallenge hashtag on TikTok and you’ll see videos of people playing with the Orbeez toys.



But others show people shooting the small gel balls out of airsoft guns, a trend that’s become increasingly worrisome for police.

What is the #OrbeezChallenge?

The #OrbeezChallenge hashtag on TikTok has become dangerous as people shoot the Orbeez gel balls out of real guns.

What are the Orbeez challenge incidents?

In Florida, a man is being charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, child abuse and two counts of battery after he shot several people with Orbeez out of an electric rifle, according to WNDB Daytona Beach.



Police in Draper, Utah, shared reports of incidents related to the “Orbeez Challenge,” too.

Police warn of the consequences of the ‘Orbeez Challenge’

Police in Peachtree City, Georgia, said that participating in the challenge could lead to serious charges, for children and their parents.



“In some cases, it could result in felony charges and parents could also be liable for the actions of their kids,” said Peachtree City police, according to NPR.

Scott Allen, a police captain in Winter Garden, Florida, stated: “These kids think it’s funny. They’re violating the law. They’re committing battery. If the pellet happens to injure the person to the point it breaks the skin, could be looking at a felony charge. These things don’t go away. Could affect your future,” Allen told Fox 35 Orlando.

Orbeez creator says the product is meant only for playing

Spin Master, the company that makes Orbeez, named a playset after the TikTok challenge, seemingly unaware about the recent negative outcomes of the challenge.

In a statement to NPR the company said:

