Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ has a new trailer, with plenty of connections to ‘Toy Story’

Pixar’s new movie is a spinoff to the original “Toy Story” series and it has a new trailer.

“Lightyear” will solely focus on the origin story of space ranger Buzz Lightyear, who inspired the toy astronaut within the “Toy Story” universe.

What’s the plot of ‘Lightyear’?

Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans, and his team are trapped on an unidentified planet for a year and when they try to leave, they bump into Zurg, the major villain in the “Toy Story” series, according to Screen Rant. In fact, in “Toy Story 2,” Zurg, who looks like Darth Vader, turned out to be Lightyear’s father, but that was a diversion.

Who is involved?

The voice cast also includes Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, Taika Waititi and Peter Sohn, per First Showing. The movie is directed by Angus MacLane, a co-director on “Finding Dory,” “Toy Story of Terror,” and “Burn-E.” Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino is on board to score the film.

When and where can I watch ‘Lightyear’?

Pixar’s “Lightyear” will debut in theaters nationwide Friday, June 17, per Collider. This is the first Pixar movie in two years to have a theatrical release, unlike “Luca” and “Turning Red.”

Is ‘Lightyear’ connected to the ‘Buzz Lightyear of Star Command’ movie and TV series?

The latest by Pixar isn’t the only Buzz Lightyear spinoff. In 2000, Disney released a direct-to-video film called “Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins.” The story also followed Lightyear through space as he crossed paths with Zurg and battled him along with his ranger squad, per Collider.

