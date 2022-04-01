Facebook Twitter
Friday, April 1, 2022 | 
Entertainment Media & Books

Moon Knight has arrived at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

Moon Knight, the new hero of the MCU from ‘Moon Knight,’ has arrived at the Avengers Campus

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 April 1, 2022 7 p.m. MDT
SHARE Moon Knight has arrived at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure
Steven Grant/Moon Knight in “Moon Knight.”

Moon Knight, the new hero of the MCU from ‘Moon Knight,’ has arrived at the Avengers Campus

Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest hero Moon Knight has now arrived at the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

Driving the news: Marvel.com announced Wednesday that Moon Knight will begin appearing at the Avengers Campus.

  • Guests “may be able to spot the mysterious hero high atop Avengers Headquarters, and you won’t be able to miss his glowing eyes on the lookout for evildoers wherever they may hide,” according to Marvel.com.


Why this matters: Moon Knight debuted in the new Disney+ show “Moon Knight” on March 30. His arrival at Avengers Campus happened on the same day.

What to expect: The Disney Parks’ official TikTok account shared a video of Moon Knight at the Avengers Campus.

Related

The bigger picture: The Avengers Campus is a collection of Marvel-based locations at Disney California Adventure Park.

  • While strolling through the campus, you’re bound to run into some MCU characters, including Black Widow, Captain America and others.
  • Every so often, these characters will put on a show where they have to combat soldiers of Hydra or other villains.
  • Avengers Campus is, admittedly, a little confusing to navigate. So make sure you read our guide to the Avengers Campus before you head there.
Next Up In Entertainment
This new ‘Star Wars’ book will probably answer a lot of ‘Rise of Skywalker’ questions
Will Smith has resigned from the Academy over Chris Rock slap backlash
Country star Eric Church canceled a sold-out show to root for UNC Tar Heels. Here’s how he’s making it up to fans
Following death of drummer, Foo Fighters cancel Utah show
The final two episodes of ‘Moon Knight’ will be ‘crazier and darker’ than the first four, director says
Did Disney get rid of the term ‘boys and girls’ from its theme parks?