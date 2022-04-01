Moon Knight has arrived at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest hero Moon Knight has now arrived at the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.
Driving the news: Marvel.com announced Wednesday that Moon Knight will begin appearing at the Avengers Campus.
- Guests “may be able to spot the mysterious hero high atop Avengers Headquarters, and you won’t be able to miss his glowing eyes on the lookout for evildoers wherever they may hide,” according to Marvel.com.
Why this matters: Moon Knight debuted in the new Disney+ show “Moon Knight” on March 30. His arrival at Avengers Campus happened on the same day.
What to expect: The Disney Parks’ official TikTok account shared a video of Moon Knight at the Avengers Campus.
The bigger picture: The Avengers Campus is a collection of Marvel-based locations at Disney California Adventure Park.
- While strolling through the campus, you’re bound to run into some MCU characters, including Black Widow, Captain America and others.
- Every so often, these characters will put on a show where they have to combat soldiers of Hydra or other villains.
- Avengers Campus is, admittedly, a little confusing to navigate. So make sure you read our guide to the Avengers Campus before you head there.
