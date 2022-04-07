Facebook Twitter
Lori Loughlin didn’t deserve prison over college admissions scandal, former Hallmark star says

Lori Loughlin was sentenced to prison over the college admissions scandal

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 April 7, 2022 12 p.m. MDT
Former Hallmark star Danica McKellar said Lori Loughlin didn’t deserve to go to prison over the college admissions scandal.

What she said: “She’s a wonderful person, she always has been, and it would be challenging to find a person who hasn’t made a mistake in their life,” McKellar told Insider at the iHeartRadio Music Awards  in Los Angeles.

  • “She served her time,” McKellar added. “I’m not going to speak to whether or not she deserved that, personally I don’t think so — but she served the time.” 


Catch up quick: Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal in 2020.

The bigger picture: Loughlin has made her return to acting already, appearing on the GAC Family show “When Hope Calls” — a spinoff of the “When Calls the Heart” series on Hallmark, as I reported for the Deseret News.

  • But Loughlin still remains unconnected to the Hallmark Channel proper, which cut all ties with her after the college scandal first broke.
