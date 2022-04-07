Lori Loughlin didn’t deserve prison over college admissions scandal, former Hallmark star says

Former Hallmark star Danica McKellar said Lori Loughlin didn’t deserve to go to prison over the college admissions scandal.

What she said: “She’s a wonderful person, she always has been, and it would be challenging to find a person who hasn’t made a mistake in their life,” McKellar told Insider at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.



“She served her time,” McKellar added. “I’m not going to speak to whether or not she deserved that, personally I don’t think so — but she served the time.”

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal in 2020.

The bigger picture: Loughlin has made her return to acting already, appearing on the GAC Family show “When Hope Calls” — a spinoff of the “When Calls the Heart” series on Hallmark, as I reported for the Deseret News.

