Lori Loughlin didn’t deserve prison over college admissions scandal, former Hallmark star says
Lori Loughlin was sentenced to prison over the college admissions scandal
Former Hallmark star Danica McKellar said Lori Loughlin didn’t deserve to go to prison over the college admissions scandal.
What she said: “She’s a wonderful person, she always has been, and it would be challenging to find a person who hasn’t made a mistake in their life,” McKellar told Insider at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.
- “She served her time,” McKellar added. “I’m not going to speak to whether or not she deserved that, personally I don’t think so — but she served the time.”
Catch up quick: Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal in 2020.
- Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli, would be recruited for the team crew team at the University of Southern California.
- Olivia Jade and Isabella did not have experience with crew or rowing at the time.
- Loughlin and Giannulli originally pleaded not guilty before flipping their plea amid the pandemic.
- Both served time and were released from prison by mid-2021.
The bigger picture: Loughlin has made her return to acting already, appearing on the GAC Family show “When Hope Calls” — a spinoff of the “When Calls the Heart” series on Hallmark, as I reported for the Deseret News.
- But Loughlin still remains unconnected to the Hallmark Channel proper, which cut all ties with her after the college scandal first broke.