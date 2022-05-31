Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, May 31, 2022 
Entertainment

When will there be a verdict in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial?

Law & Crime Network’s Angenette Levy believes the verdict may not be revealed until the end of the week

By Lindsey Harper
   
Actress Amber Heard talks to her attorney during the trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.

Actress Amber Heard talks to her attorney during a trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued Heard, his ex-wife, for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Brendan Smialowski, Pool Photo via Associated Press

After an intensely emotional and gripping six weeks, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard both rested their cases in court on Friday and left the verdict up to a seven-person jury, according to Deadline. However, the jury may take another week before coming to a decision on the case.

Driving the news: Depp sued Heard for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018, where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse, without naming Depp.

  • Heard countersued Depp for $100 million, accusing him of organizing a “smear campaign” against her, Entertainment Weekly reported.

What they’re saying: Angenette Levy, from the Law and Crime Network, stated the jury may take all week, saying, “For the most part, jurors take their duty very seriously. They like to go through everything and they want to be fair,” per Diario AS.

Details: Tuesday was the jury’s first full day of deliberation after taking a break for the Memorial Day weekend, according to the New York Post.

