When will there be a verdict in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial?

After an intensely emotional and gripping six weeks, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard both rested their cases in court on Friday and left the verdict up to a seven-person jury, according to Deadline. However, the jury may take another week before coming to a decision on the case.

Driving the news: Depp sued Heard for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018, where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse, without naming Depp.

Heard countersued Depp for $100 million, accusing him of organizing a “smear campaign” against her, Entertainment Weekly reported.

What they’re saying: Angenette Levy, from the Law and Crime Network, stated the jury may take all week, saying, “For the most part, jurors take their duty very seriously. They like to go through everything and they want to be fair,” per Diario AS.

Details: Tuesday was the jury’s first full day of deliberation after taking a break for the Memorial Day weekend, according to the New York Post.

