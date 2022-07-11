Facebook Twitter
Monday, July 11, 2022 | 
Target has its own version of Amazon Prime Day. Here are the best deals

Target Deal Days is happening this week, July 11-13. Here are the biggest deals

By  Ashley Nash
   
The front entrance of a Target store in Newark, Calif., is shown in this Nov. 20, 2007, file photo. Target Deal Days is happening this week, July 11-13.

Paul Sakuma, Associated Press

Amazon Prime Day isn’t the only major retail sale going on this week. Target will be hosting its own version of the summer discounts: Target Deal Days, lasting from July 11 to 13.

No membership is required to shop during Target Deal Days, so anyone can take advantage of the sales on big name items such as Nintendo, KitchenAid, Apple, Samsung and more. Target Day sales are online only, but can be picked up at your local store, according to USA Today.

The bottom line: Here are some of the sales that will be taking place online this week. You can shop via the Target app or website.

  • Up to $75 off select Apple products.
  • Up to 50% off of major tech brands.
  • Up to 60% off of video games.
  • Up to 40% off furniture.
  • Up to 35% off TVs.
  • Up to 35% off vacuums and other floor care products.
  • Up to 20% off kitchen products.
  • Up to 50% off of clothing and shoes.
  • Gift cards: If you buy a Target gift card online, it’ll be 5% off. If you use in store pickup and drive up when spending more than $50 on food and beverages, you’ll get back a $10 Target gift card, according to Insider.

Major deals: Here are some of the biggest deals on big name brands that you’ll be able to shop during Target Days.

