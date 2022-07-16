Yes, Wordle is really getting its own board game

Hasbro and the New York Times are finally giving the people what they want: an official Wordle board game.

Driving the news: The companies announced on Thursday that they will be turning the extremely popular online word game into a real life party game.



Wordle is somewhat similar to the game Mastermind, except you get six chances to guess a five letter word instead of a colorful code. After each guess, the game tells you whether any of your selected letters are in the secret word and if they’re in the right place, Deseret News reported.

How the board game works: According to Axios, the board game is pretty similar to its online counterpart, except you are competing against players and trying to get the fewest amount of points (each guess is a point).



Hasbro also “promises classic Wordle gameplay rules and a couple of variations, including a ‘beat the clock’ mode and team-based word-guessing action,” per Polygon.

What they’re saying: Adam Biehl, SVP and general manager of Hasbro Gaming, said in a news release, “We’re beyond thrilled to work with New York Times Games to bring our gaming worlds together and extend Wordle in new ways.”



Jonathan Knight, head of games for The New York Times, echoed Biehl’s enthusiasm for the new game in the news release, saying, “Wordle truly brought us all together and that’s what makes it so special. ... At New York Times Games, we’re focused on quality crafted puzzles that everyone can experience together, which is why we’re so excited to team up with Hasbro to bring a fresh new format to the global sensation of Wordle.”

Details: The board game, which will be called Wordle: The Party Game, is available for pre-order through Amazon and will be released this October.

