‘She-Hulk’: Is Abomination the supervillain?

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is rated TV-14.

Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) isn’t an ordinary superhero. Instead of relying on her Hulk-like abilities, she prefers to use her skills as a lawyer to solve her problems.

As an attorney, she specializes in cases that involve superhumans. The show explores Walters’ career and dating life as she gets comfortable with her newfound powers.

How did she get her abilities? Her body transformed after she got exposed to the gamma-radiated blood of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), aka the Hulk, and Walters’ cousin.

Created by Jessica Gao and directed by Kat Coiro, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is a nine-episode series that will premiere Aug. 18 on Disney+.

Every Marvel show needs a villain. Who is She-Hulk’s nemesis? Here’s what we know so far.

Spoilers ahead!

Is Abomination the villain in Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’?

Many expected Abomination to be the supervillain in the latest Marvel series, given his bad relationship with the Hulk.

First appearing in the MCU in the “The Incredible Hulk,” Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), a former special-ops commander, was recruited by Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt) to take down the Hulk. Blonsky infused his blood with Banner’s blood to level up, turning him into the Abomination.

Although Hulk defeated the Abomination, the character made another appearance in a Marvel one-shot, where he “was considered as a candidate for the Avengers Initiative by the World Security Council, but Tony Stark was sent to prevent his induction,” according to Marvel’s official fandom page.

Abomination also made an appearance in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” where he meets Wong, Dr. Strange’s sidekick, as a tournament fighter.

It’s clear that Abomination is a big villain in Hulk’s storyline, but not so much in “She-Hulk.” In fact, Walters takes on Emil as her client seeking parole.

Who is the real villain in ‘She-Hulk’?

In the comic book storyline, Mary MacPherran was prematurely born in Denver, Colorado, and became enamored with superheroes after befriending the outcast Marsha Rosenberg, or Spider-Woman. Later, Doctor Doom offered the two of them powers in exchange for help.

“Mary, growing at least a foot and a half and gaining the superhuman strength of a mythical titan, decided on the name Titania,” according to a Marvel wiki site. Her first battle was against She-Hulk, which she lost, starting a long rivalry between the two.

Jameela Jamil as Titania in Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law,” exclusively on Disney+. Chuck Zlotnick, Marvel Studios

Titania (Jameela Jamil) appears in the first episode of the show by breaking down a wall in the courtroom, interrupting Walters’ closing statements. This forces her to transform into She-Hulk and fight Titania.

Although this villain disappears after the battle, she serves Walters for using the name “She-Hulk,” which Titania copyrighted.

What about Doctor Doom?

Since Doctor Doom helped both Blonsky and MacPherran get their powers, the show could tie back to him. According to Distractify, if “She-Hulk” does bring in the supervillain, he is likely to also appear in the upcoming “Fantastic Four” movie.