What to expect from the remake of ‘A League of Their Own’

Girl power, baseball and a bucket full of jokes — this upcoming Amazon Prime series looks promising.

Inspired by Penny Marshall’s ’90s movie with the same name, and the real history of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, “A League of Their Own” will follow a completely new team of women in the same setting as the original film — Chicago in the 1940s.

It stars Abbi Jacobson (“Broad City”) in the role of Carson Shaw, Chanté Adams (“Roxanne Roxanne”) as Max, D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”) as Greta, Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”) as Casey “Dove” Porter, and Roberta Colindrez (“Vida”) as Lupe.

What is ‘A League of Their Own’ about?

The series centers around Carson Shaw, who travels to Chicago to try out for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in the early 1940s. She meets other women who also dream of going pro, unveiling themes of gender and sexuality. Will these dreamers walk the path they always dreamed of? Or forge a new one?

What should parents know about ‘A League of Their Own’?

The show has positive messaging of women supporting women at a time when feminism looked very different than it does today. It also puts the value of teamwork and compassion on display as the players root for each other to succeed.

The effects of war are showcased but apart from one player getting bruised up, there isn’t any violence onscreen. However, there is strong language and sexual material. There are also many references to alcohol and cigarettes. Amazon’s age rating indicates “A League of Their Own” is appropriate for those 13 and up.

When does ‘A League of Their Own’ premiere?

Co-created by Jacobson with Will Graham, all eight episodes of the series will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 12.