Funniest jokes from the Emmys 2022

Before the Emmys, the host Kenan Thompson was asked if he anticipated a controversy that would parallel the Oscar slap incident. He said that, “he didn’t anticipate any on-stage assaults during the upcoming Emmys ceremony, as he intends to keep the “roast-y” jokes to a minimum.”

While the Emmys might not be as controversial as the Oscars, Thompson did provide the audience with plenty of entertainment and funny jokes. Here are the best one-liners.

What were the funniest jokes at the Emmys?

Kenan Thompson: “26 is a weird age in Hollywood. Young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Leonardo DiCaprio recently faced controversy because he has never dated a woman who is over the age of twenty-five and frequently breaks up with his girlfriends before they hit that age.

Lizzo and Kenan Thompson dancing: After quoting from her viral song “About Time”, Lizzo and Kenan got up and danced on stage.

Bowen Yang: “Murder isn’t the worst thing that can happen at a resort. The worst thing is what they did to MY PRESIDENT at Mar-a-Lago.”

Jennifer Coolidge: “I took a lavender bath tonight, right before the show, and it made me swell up in my dress and I’m having a hard time speaking.”

Kumail Nanjiani: “Someone asked me for a martini extra dirty and I spat in it. Is that right, is that what it is?”

Ayo Edebiri: “I’m based in Los Angeles. I am vaccinated. I will do my own stunts. ...This is basically the world’s biggest audition, I am available mid-October to December.”

Kenan Thompson: After saying that a group of people don’t pay taxes, he said, “Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffet, everybody!”

Jean Smart: “Thank you for the botox!”

While this is not exactly a joke, Pete Davidson took the stage while he wore Yeezy’s in spite of his long-standing feud with Kanye West.

What was the most controversial part of the Emmys?

While Jimmy Kimmel’s skit was originally seen as funny, users took to Twitter to express their anger towards the television host for staying on the stage when Quinta Brunson won her first Emmy for best comedy writing.