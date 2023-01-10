Prince Harry continues to defend his controversial past, leaving haters in his wake

Prince Harry’s attempts to control the narrative surrounding his departure from the royal family have not earned him much understanding from the public. In fact, his months of uninterrupted domination over the headlines has led to negative feedback from the media.

Last week, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” staged a reenactment of Harry and his brother, Prince William, arguing in the kitchen and called it “Two Princes.” The skit mocked the widely-reported fight between the brothers.

A reenactment of Prince William & Prince Harry’s fistfight! 👑🥊 pic.twitter.com/BkItXUPgqn — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) January 6, 2023

Critics slammed “Harry & Meghan” for re-telling the same story we heard during the 2021 “Oprah” interview. And while Meghan Markle has remained relatively quiet since, Harry is not done dishing on his upbringing in the royal family.

Harry’s Netflix documentary was reportedly worth $100 million. According to the New York Post, publishers paid Harry at least $20 million for his memoir, “Spare.” But it seems like Harry might be in search of a little more than money.

Amid the release of “Spare” Harry has appeared on “60 Minutes” and ITV to discuss the book’s release — and took it as another opportunity to defend his controversial past.

Regardless of Harry’s intentions, it seems like fans are not happy with him — at least not many. Here is the good, the bad and the ugly of what people are saying about Harry.

The good: Not everyone has turned against the prince. Some people are sympathetic to what he has shared and believe he is the real victim in his story.

This Prince Harry interview on 60 minutes is powerful. You can still hear the grief in his voice from losing his mother. He was in denial that she *actually* died until his 20s. Says he thought maybe it was a plan and they’d reunite at some point. That’s deep pain. — Natasha S. Alford (@NatashaSAlford) January 9, 2023

You know what has bothered me the most about the Prince Harry story, it’s how his own family chose to make him the scapegoat for all their improprieties and expected him to take it for the rest of his life. Shame on all of them and the British Press. He is the real victim here. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) January 6, 2023

What Prince Harry actually says VS what the press say he said feel like two very different things.



Kudos to Harry for speaking his truth. And also for protecting his family to stop this generational cycle. — Ashley James (@ashleyljames) January 9, 2023

The bad: Some fans believe Harry should be held responsible for his decision to leave the royal family.

So far there has been no concessions from Prince Harry that any of this is fault. He & his wife have seemingly done nothing wrong and everything is everyone else’s fault. That’s not how life works. — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) January 8, 2023

Hands up if you think prince Harry should be stripped of his titles - all of them including his birthright titles immediately — Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) January 8, 2023

Now Prince Harry has claimed that he never accused the royal family of being racist. I’m pretty sure the Netflix documentary and Oprah interviews says otherwise.



He can’t backtrack from this. — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) January 8, 2023

The ugly: Others have fully turned against the prince — one of his biggest critics, Piers Morgan, called the prince “pathetic.”

Never seen an unhappier ‘happy man’ in my life. Prince Harry’s a bitter, delusional, paranoid, family-trashing halfwit exposing & exploiting the Royals’ most personal secrets for gazillions whilst wanging on with jaw-dropping hypocrisy about media intrusion. He’s pathetic. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2023

It's really obvious that Prince Harry is not used to people disagreeing with him or even gently questioning him. He's a damaged and angry young man, yes, but he also oozes the arrogance and entitlement of his wealth and royal status.#HarryTheInterview — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) January 8, 2023