After James Cameron’s success with “Avatar: The Way of Water” in 2022, he continues to deliver in 2023 by bringing “Titanic” back to the big screen. “Titanic” is remembered as a classic romance epic, beloved by fans since its initial release in 1998.

According to People magazine, a theatrical rerelease in honor of its 25th anniversary is on the horizon, slated for Feb. 10.

In true James Cameron fashion, “Titanic” has been remastered for new audiences, boasting a 4K 3D HDR and high frame rate, per The Playlist.

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for the movie ahead of its release, which has garnered excitement among fans old and new.

How have ‘Titanic’ fans reacted to the news?

Fans have filled the comment section with their reactions to the new trailer. One user said: “And I’m 7 years old again. Can’t believe it’s been 25 years! This movie is truly exceptional and James Horner’s music never fails to get me emotional, especially considering he’s no longer with us. I can’t wait to see this movie on the big screen again after all these years.”

Another expressed their excitement, saying, “For someone who never had a chance to watch this movie in theatres, this is great. I can’t wait to watch this in the best way possible.”

One user used the trailer to poke fun at Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating history, saying, “This movie is now officially too old for Leo.”

What else can fans look out for?

Adding to the rerelease’s novelty among its audience, Paramount has also released an updated movie poster, complete with our favorite loved up couple, Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater.

Titanic returns to the big screen in 4K 3D for a limited time on February 10. pic.twitter.com/cuhO6dMQc7 — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) January 10, 2023

Viewers will once again bear witness to the star-crossed lovers’ budding romance and the drama that ensues as the “unsinkable” ship looms toward its tragic sinking in the Atlantic Ocean, all with improved video quality, the big screen and a theater full of their fellow emotional fans.

The rerelease also provides fans another opportunity to watch the famous door scene, this time with the knowledge that Rose could not have made room for Jack as they waited to be rescued.

In December, James Cameron quelled the door debate with a scientific experiment that recreated the scene and the hypothetical conditions Jack and Rose were subjected to.

“We took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate (Winslet) and Leo (DiCaprio) and we put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water, and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods,” Cameron said, according to NPR.

Cameron said that the experiments allowed them to conclude that “there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive.”