The 2023 Met Gala co-hosts include Dua Lipa and Rodger Federer

This year’s Costume Institute exhibition, otherwise known as the Met Gala, will honor the late German fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld, as reported by the Deseret News.

On Wednesday, Vogue reported further details about the event — which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Who are the Met Gala co-chairs?

The 2023 Met Gala co-chairs will be Micheala Coel, Rodger Federer, Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa and Anna Wintour, Vogue reported.

Co-chairs were intentionally selected from a wide variety of backgrounds. Dua Lipa is known for her musical talent — she is a three-time Grammy award winner. Rodger Federer made a name for himself during his tennis career, which spanned two decades. He retired from the sport this fall to focus on his philanthropic efforts. Penelope Cruz is a four-time Oscar nominee, and muse of Lagerfeld. And Micheala Coel has risen to fame for her performance in “I May Destroy You,” reports Vogue.

What is the Met Gala theme?

The 2023 Met Gala theme will pay homage to Lagerfeld, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2019, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

Lagerfeld led some of the greatest fashion houses in history, such as Chanel, Balmain, Chloe, Fendi, Patou and his eponymous brand.

Lagerfeld is not the first designer highlighted at the Met Gala. The benefit has previously featured Christian Dior, Comme des Garçons and Gianni Versace, per the Deseret News.

“Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” will exhibit 150 original looks from the designer’s career, and the showcase will explore designs from the 1950s up until Lagerfeld’s final designs in 2019. Many of the featured designs will be paired with Lagerfeld’s sketches, per Vogue.

What is the Met Gala dress code?

The 2023 Met Gala dress code is “In honor of Karl.” Vogue reported on Wednesday.

“It’s a moment for all the esteemed guests to salute one of fashion’s greats, and from our perspective, the theme has multiple, wondrous ways into it,” Vogue said of the dress code.

Guests of this year’s Met Gala have a few different routes they could take to honor the late designer. Lagerfeld’s designs span across decades at a variety of fashion houses, guests could choose to wear one of Lagerfeld’s vintage designs, a modern look from one of the many fashion houses he left his mark on, such as Chanel, or an original look inspired by Lagerfeld’s style.

When is the 2023 Met Gala?

In typical Met Gala tradition, the event will take place on the first Monday of May, which lands on May 1 in 2023, per Elle. It is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

To watch coverage of the Met Gala red carpet from home, livestreams are typically available online from Vogue, Rolling Stone and E!. Coverage historically begins at 4 p.m. MST.

