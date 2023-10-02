On Saturday, country artist Thomas Rhett was performing on stage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, when he learned that a fan in the audience was suffering a medical emergency.

Pausing his concert to allow medics to attend to the person, Rhett also decided to pray for the audience member, The Tennessean reported. This moment went viral on social media as concertgoers posted TikToks of the prayer.

“Father God, we just ask for healing over Terry,” Rhett said as he bowed his head and led the audience in prayer, according to Fox News. “We know that you are the ultimate physician. We know that you are the ultimate healer ... Pray for Terry’s family right now, cause (they’re) pretty scared for Terry.”

“God, we know that you are a miracle worker. We just pray over Terry and his family right now. We ask that everybody in this room, after they leave tonight, will continue to pray for Terry and his family,” Rhett said, per Fox News. “We love you, we thank you for Jesus. We pray this in His name, Amen.”

The prayer elicited chants from the audience. “Terry, Terry, Terry,” the crowd shouted, per The Tennesseean. Then, Rhett played a song “in honor of Terry” to close out the night.

On Sunday, Rhett posted an update about Terry to X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), “I’m thankful to report that Terry, who needed medical attention at last night’s show in Nashville, is home and doing well. He and his family appreciate all the prayers! Love y’all so much.”