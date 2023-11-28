Man arrested for streaking on Disneyland’s ‘It’s a Small World’

A man was arrested Sunday for indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance after he removed his clothes and jumped in the water on Disneyland’s “It’s a Small World” ride.

An Anaheim Police Department spokesperson told People the 26-year-old man was apprehended shortly after his stunt and was taken to a hospital as a precaution, although his name has not been released to the public. Videos of the man on the ride wearing nothing but his boxers and being carted off by police while completely nude have gone viral on social media.

“It’s a Small World” is an iconic Disney ride that takes guests in small boats through a winding river of animatronics that represent different countries of the world. The “It’s a Small World” incident began when the unidentified man exited his boat and stripped down to his underwear, per Deadline.

The ride was shut down and guests had to wait for about an hour as the man walked around the ride, splashing through the water and touching the animatronics. Guests can be heard yelling at the man in one video posted by guest Maegan Carmona, asking him to stop and expressing concern for the props.

Carmona told Entertainment Weekly that she was concerned about the man, who appeared to be in a compromised state.

“He just didn’t look like he knew where he was. He looked worried. My friends and I had seen him, and it looked like he was going to jump on us,” she said. “The cast member got him to sit down for a minute, but after that he continued walking in the opposite direction, behind us. Once he got to a different part of the ride, he ended up walking into the water and started drinking the water, and ran off toward the entrance of the ride.”

Later videos show the man eventually shed his boxers outside the attraction’s entrance. He continued to splash around the water for a time before Anaheim police arrived and carried him out of the park, per KTLA5.

Disneyland has seen a recent rise in similar incidents. People reported last month that a man jumped into Disney World’s Epcot Lagoon for a bet, and Entertainment Weekly reported earlier this year that a woman exited Disneyland’s “Splash Mountain” mid-ride due to a panic attack.

KTLA5 reported a rise in fights in Disney Parks that led Disneyland and Disney World to add sections on courtesy to their websites last year.

“We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion,” Disneyland’s website states. “To help guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, we regularly update our Disneyland Resort rules. Those who cannot live up to this simple wish or follow our rules may be asked to leave the Disneyland Resort.”