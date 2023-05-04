Prepare to sit through 2 ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ end-credits scenes

After your teary-eyed goodbye to the beloved “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, remain comfortably settled in your luxury lounger — two end-credit scenes will be coming your way.

The third “Guardians of the Galaxy” film is the bona fide conclusion for Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot (both baby and adult) working as a team. But in typical Marvel fashion, the end-credit scenes hint at what is to come in the ever-expanding Marvel Universe.

Warning, if you are averse to spoilers — look no further.

What is the first ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ end-credits scene?

In the final moment of the movie, Peter heads back to Earth to reunite with his grandfather, Rocket takes on a leadership role in a reworked Guardians of the Galaxy group, Gamora rejoins the Ravagers and the rest of the Guardians take their own paths.

The end-credits scene hints at a new iteration of “Guardians” headed by Rocket and Groot who will be joined by Kraglin, Adam Warlock, Phyla-Vell and Cosmo, per Collider.

Rocket is seen asking the newly assembled team of “Guardians” about their favorite music acts. Phyla answers first with Britney Spears and Korn. Kraglin chooses Garth Brooks, Cosmo’s favorite is the Carpenters and Adam Warlock is a fan of Adrian Belew — “Both solo and his work with King Crimson.”

Using the Zune MP3 player he was given by Peter, Rocket plays “Come and Get Your Love” by Redbone and declares “This one’s kinda special.”

Groot keeps quiet throughout the scene until he is woken up to embark on a new mission battling rodent-like creatures threatening their planet.

It seems this crew will make up the new “Guardians” moving forward.

What is the second ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ end-credits scene?

The second end-credits scene takes audiences back to Missouri. Peter and his grandfather are seen enjoying breakfast together and chatting about mowing a neighbor’s lawn as Peter readjusts to life on Earth.

“If she needs help mowing her lawn, I’ll do it but I kind of feel like her son should help,” Peter says, per Yahoo News.

His grandfather continues reading the newspaper, and the headline on the back reads: “Alien Abduction” with the subtitle, “Kevin Bacon Shares All” — a reference to the Disney+ “Guardians of the Galaxy” holiday special.

As the scene wraps up, a final line reads — “The legendary Star-Lord will return” — which hints at Peter getting recruited as an Avenger.