Human remains found in California identified as British actor Julian Sands

Julian Sands, most known for his role in “A Room With a View,” went missing on Jan. 13 after he reportedly went hiking east of Los Angeles. On Saturday, human remains were found in the area where Sands went missing, according to The Associated Press.

On Tuesday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department identified the body found on Mount Baldy as Sands, per Fox News. “The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results.”

When Sands went for a hike on Jan. 13, he disappeared. There was bad weather in the area. Searches were conducted, but were also interrupted by storms and “a threat of avalanches,” according to BBC.

Sands was 65. He’s survived by his wife Evgenia Citkowitz and three adult children, per NPR.

“We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian,” Sands’ family said in a statement, per BBC. “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”

Robert Booth said in The Guardian that Sands was “close friends” with “Con Air” actor John Malkovich. “Malkovich described Sands as an ‘inveterate mountain climber/hiker’ who was ‘was always tramping off to Kilimanjaro, or Antarctica, or the Andes, or the Alps.’ He also climbed in Greenland and Asia.”

The search started in January and had been temporarily suspended due to weather. On June 17, the search started again and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement, “Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions. Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10 plus feet of ice and snow.”

Two helicopters, drone crews and over 80 people participated in the search and rescue efforts, CNN reported. On Saturday, hikers in the area discovered human remains in the Mount Baldy area.

Mount Baldy, the peak where Sands went missing, “is said to be the highest peak in Los Angeles County.” Dennis Romero wrote in an article for NBC News, “There have also been eight unrelated search and rescue operations in the Mt. Baldy area.”

Sands was a British actor born in Yorkshire. In an interview with The Guardian, he said he was happiest “close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning.” He also said he would like to be remembered “as an interesting, amusing father by my children.”

The actor appeared in several television series and movies, including “The Sun Also Rises,” “Smallville,” “A Room With a View,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” and “Gothic,” according to Variety.