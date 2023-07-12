Emmy nominees talk about writers’ strike and possible actors strike

On Wednesday, the full list of Emmys nominations was released. The list comes during an on-going writers strike and the prospect of an actors strike as well, according to Deadline.

Shows like “The Last of Us,” “Wednesday,” “Ted Lasso,” and “Abbott Elementary” scored multiple nominations. One “Abbott Elementary” actor, Tyler James William, who was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series told Deadline, “I’m completely in support of my union’s decision to strike if that’s what it comes down to.”

Janelle James, who received a nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, also said she supported the strike. The “Abbott Elementary” actress said, according to Vulture, “Solidarity with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, both of which I am a proud member.”

The Writers Guide for America has been on strike for 72 days, per Deadline.

Members of the SAG-AFTRA, a union for around 160,000 Hollywood actors, authorized a strike if studios can’t agree to higher compensation and safeguards around artificial intelligence use by Wednesday at midnight, Reuters reported.

Another strike could significantly slow production. “A strike would cause the movie industry to come to a near-standstill, with no actors to film new productions or writers to plan future ones. The union representing directors is considering a tentative deal that would avoid its own strike,” Nick Robertson wrote for The Hill.

Could a writers and actors strike impact the Emmy Awards?

It’s possible. HBO and Max chair and CEO Casey Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter it’s possible the Emmys could be delayed if the actors’ union goes on strike and there isn’t a deal for the writers’ union.

Bloys said, “I’d suspect you’d want to wait until after this resolved. I don’t know that it would make sense to have any sort of telecast when you’ve got writers and actors on strike. They’re the ones to be celebrated. The strikes would need to be resolved before any sort of ceremony or telecast.”

In 1980, the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists were on strike during the Emmys, per Variety. Only one out of the 52 nominees attended, but the show went on.

At this point it’s difficult to know how the writers strike and possible actors strike will impact the Emmys. “How the fall shakes out is anyone’s guess, and how that impacts the 75th annual Primetime Emmys will continue to be a big question mark. This year, Emmy FYC is also Emmy TBD,” Variety reported.

Some Emmy nominees expressed support for the writers strike or a possible actors strike or both after hearing about their nomination.

“The Last of Us” writer Craig Mazin, who was nominated for outstanding writing for a drama series, said, according to Vulture, that he was honored to be nominated, but “my priority right now is to see the day when all entertainment industry artists and craftspeople are treated fairly by the companies who convert our work into their profits.”

“Succession” actor Alan Ruck, who was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series, said, per Vulture, “Looking forward to getting together with everyone, and in the meantime I stand in solidarity with my fellow actors, our writer colleagues and all during this critical moment for our industry.”

As of Wednesday evening, a deal hasn’t been reached for either the WGA or SAG-AFTRA.

Who are the Emmy nominees for 2023?

Here’s a partial list of Emmy nominees for 2023. The full list is available here.

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jeff Bridges in “The Old Man.”

Brian Cox in “Succession.”

Bob Odenkirk in “Better Call Saul.”

Pedro Pascal in “The Last of Us.”

Jeremy Strong in “Succession.”

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Alan Ruck in “Succession.”

Alexander Skarsgård in “Succession.”

F. Murray Abraham in “The White Lotus.”

Matthew Macfadyen in “Succession.”

Michael Imperioli in “The White Lotus.”

Nicholas Braun in “Succession.”

Theo James in “The White Lotus

Will Sharpe “The White Lotus”

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Bella Ramsey in “The Last of Us.”

Elisabeth Moss in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Keri Russell in “The Diplomat.”

Melanie Lynskey in “Yellowjackets.”

Sarah Snook in “Succession.”

Sharon Horgan in “Bad Sisters.”

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Aubrey Plaza in “The White Lotus.”

Elizabeth Debicki in “The Crown.”

J. Smith-Cameron in “Succession.”

Jennifer Coolidge in “The White Lotus.”

Meghann Fahy in “The White Lotus.”

Rhea Seehorn in “Better Call Saul.”

Sabrina Impacciatore in “The White Lotus.”

Simona Tabasco in “The White Lotus.”

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Bill Hader in “Barry.”

Jason Segel in “Shrinking.”

Martin Short in “Only Murders in the Building.”

Jeremy Allen White in “The Bear.”

Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso.”

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan in “Barry.”

Phil Dunster in “Ted Lasso.”

Brett Goldstein in “Ted Lasso.”

James Marsden in “Jury Duty.”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach in “The Bear.”

Tyler James Williams in “Abbott Elementary.”

Henry Winkler in “Barry.”

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate in “Dead to Me.”

Rachel Brosnahan in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Quinta Brunson in “Abbott Elementary.”

Natasha Lyonne in “Poker Face.”

Jenna Ortega in “Wednesday.”

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Ayo Edebiri in “The Bear.”

Janelle James in “Abbott Elementary.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph in “Abbott Elementary.”

Juno Temple in “Ted Lasso.”

Hannah Waddingham in “Ted Lasso.”

Jessica Williams in “Shrinking.”

Outstanding comedy series

“Abbott Elementary.”

“Barry.”

“The Bear.”

“Jury Duty.”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

“Only Murders in The Building.”

“Ted Lasso.

“Wednesday.”

Outstanding drama series

“Andor.”

“Better Call Saul.”

“The Crown.”

“House of the Dragon.”

“The Last of Us.”

“Succession.”

“The White Lotus.”

“Yellowjackets.”

