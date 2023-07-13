Will the actors strike impact ‘The Chosen’ season 4 release date?

Around 160,000 actors associated with Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists went on strike on Tuesday, per Deseret News.

The actors strike comes in the wake of an ongoing writers strike which has impacted the industry. “The writers strike has already halted most Hollywood productions, causing studios to delay or cancel upcoming movies and shows,” NPR reported.

Television shows like “Abbott Elementary” and “Stranger Things” have been affected by the writers strike — how will this impact the release date of Season 4 of ‘The Chosen?’

‘The Chosen’ season 4 release date

Earlier this summer, the cast and crew wrapped up filming scenes in Midlothian, Texas, before heading to Goshen, Utah, to shoot the rest of the season. Originally, Season 4 was expected to release sometime in early 2024.

It’s unknown how the strike will impact the release date of the season.

The Chosen’s official Twitter account posted an update on Thursday evening from show’s creator and director Dallas Jenkins.

“Unfortunately, despite the requested work we did on our end, an exemption for us will not be granted in time to avoid a shutdown,” Jenkins said on The Chosen Twitter account. “We will do a little filming tomorrow of everything that doesn’t require our cast, and then we’ll wait and hope that either the strike ends (unlikely soon), or that we’re granted an exemption and can resume filming. Yes, it’s upsetting and will cost time and money … but we bring our 5 loaves & 2 fish. God handles the rest.”

Deseret News reached out to ‘The Chosen’ for comment and didn’t receive an immediate response.

How to watch ‘The Chosen’

The first three seasons of “The Chosen” are available to be streamed on The Chosen’s website and app as well as via Angel Studios. It’s also available on BYU TV.

