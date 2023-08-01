How is Jeremy Renner doing since life-threatening snowplow accident? Here’s the latest

Seven months after a life-threatening snowplow accident landed Jeremy Renner in an ICU with more than 30 broken bones, the actor is walking on his own.

How is Jeremy Renner doing?

The 52-year-old “Avengers” star recently attended Kate Beckinale’s 50th birthday party and was seen walking without the cane he’s used since the Jan. 1 accident, sometimes with support from “Oppenheimer” star Casey Affleck, People reported.

Renner has used the cane in public over the past several months, including at the premiere of his Disney+ show “Rennervations” in April and an appearance that same month on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

During that interview with Kimmel, Renner spent most of the time cracking jokes and focusing on the positive — his family, friends and other blessings that have emerged from the accident where he was crushed by a 14,000-pound snowplow. He said his typically busy schedule is wide open now, and that he was even able to kick his smoking habit to the curb.

“The easiest way to quit smoking — because I almost killed myself I didn’t even think about smoking. It was easy peasy!” he joked, per Deseret News.

At one point during the interview, Kimmel shared a recent video of Renner on a motorized scooter jamming out to Prince at Six Flags.

“You’re making a mockery of this injury, you really are,” Kimmel laughed.

“I promise you I’m in a ton of pain,” Renner responded.

Renner has said his new show “Rennervations,” which shows the actor repurposing decommissioned government vehicles for communities in need, was a “driving force” in his recovery, the Deseret News previously reported.

“This show set the milestone for me to to get better, to make sure that all of our hard work wasn’t for nothing,” Renner said at the premiere screening of the show in April, per USA Today. “There was no alternative. So for me, it was easy. There was somewhere to go, somewhere to point, and I had a lot of love.”

What is Jeremy Renner up to?

Renner has been active on social media, sharing his recovery progress with fans and providing glimpses into his life — including attending a Ludacris concert in June.

“Some days I feel better, stronger, more flexible with less biting pain,” he shared on Twitter in May, along with a video of him doing exercises. “But either way ... just elated to have love, joy, and ability to move forward in life…. Progress allows for viability.”