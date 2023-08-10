10 family-friendly shows available to stream on Netflix right now

Sometimes the best way to relax and bond with family is with a bingeable television series, but finding clean, kid-friendly shows everyone in the family enjoys can be challenging. Most shows feel too kid- or adult-oriented to interest the entire family. We looked at Netflix for you, and found a decent amount of family-friendly TV shows available to stream.

Here are 10 clean, family-friendly shows on Netflix.

1. ‘The Great British Baking Show’

A dozen amateur bakers compete in a bake-off to win the coveted title of Greatest Amateur British Baker. Over the course of a season, competitors both young and old, from every background and city in the U.K. gather under the iconic tent to prove their baking prowess. Through a series of friendly challenges, each baker is given a chance to remind the judge why they deserve a place in the competition — but only one baker will be crowned winner.

Rating: TV-PG.

Seasons: 6 ( seasons 5-10 available on Netflix).

2. ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’

Following the mysterious death of their parents, the three Baudelaire children, Violet, Klaus and Sunny, begin investigating the puzzling tragedy and uncover dark family secrets. As the orphaned siblings are shuffled between foster homes, they must outsmart the sinister Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris), a distant relative after the Baudelaire children’s inheritance.

Rating: TV-PG.

Seasons: 3.

3. ‘Cobra Kai’

More than three decades after the legendary 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a middle-aged, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is inspired to reopen the Cobra Kai Dojo. The opening of the dojo reignites Johnny’s martial arts rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).

Rating: TV-14, for mild language and violence.

Seasons: 5.

4. ‘Lost in Space’

It’s 30 years in the future and the Robinson family has been selected to colonize on a new planet. While en route to their new home, the Robinsons are taken off course and crash land on an alien planet. Now lost in space, they must learn to survive in a strange environment, crawling with hidden dangers.

Rating: TV-PG.

Seasons: 3.

5. ‘Wednesday’

Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) is sent to her parent’s alma mater Nevermore Academy — a school for outcasts — so she can hone her psychic ability. While attending Nevermore, Wednesday investigates a puzzling murder spree, but her cold, emotionless personality makes it difficult for her to connect with her peers and find a home at Nevermore.

Rating: TV-14.

Seasons: Mild language, gore and intense scenes.

6. ‘Anne with an E’

In this reimagining of the classic book, “Anne of Green Gables,” 13-year-old orphan Anne (Amybeth McNulty) searches for love, acceptance and her own place in the world. After suffering through a series of orphanages and strangers’ homes, Anne is mistakenly sent to live with two aging siblings who live on Prince Edward Island. Anne has a unique zest for life that transforms the lives of her new guardians as well as everyone else she meets.

Rating: TV-PG.

Seasons: 3.

7. ‘Down to Earth with Zac Efron’

Actor Zac Efron and superfoods expert Darin Olien embark on a journey across the world in search of the secrets to a healthy, sustainable and happy life. Throughout the travelogue, Zac and Darin go from an eco-village in Costa Rica to an Amazon rainforest with immune system benefits. The adventurous duo hook audiences with laughs, life lessons and unique health tips.

Rating: TV-PG.

Seasons: 2.

8. ‘Good Witch’

Enchanting widow Cassie Nightingale (Catherine Bell) and her daughter Grace (Bailee Madison) live in the small town of Middleton. Their magical powers arouse interest from their next-door neighbor, a handsome big city doctor charmed by the magical mother-daughter duo.

Rating: TV-PG.

Seasons: 7.

9. ‘Fuller House’

Recently widowed D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Cameron Candace Bure) and her three sons move back into the Tanners’ childhood home in San Francisco with her sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and friend Kimmy (Andrea Barber) to get help with the kids. Now, the house is fuller than ever.

Rating: TV-G.

Seasons: 5.

10. ‘H2O Just Add Water’

Australian teenagers Cleo (Phoebe Tonkin), Rikki (Cariba Heine) and Emma (Claire Holt) become mermaids after a mysterious island transforms them and provides them with special powers. Trying to keep their newfound powers a secret is difficult, especially because any contact with water instantly transforms them from human to mermaid! Whenever they can, the girls use their mermaid powers to rescue people and animals in need.

Rating: TV-PG.

Seasons: 3.