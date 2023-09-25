‘The Office’ is reportedly set for a reboot as writers strike comes to a close

Is Dunder Mifflin is back in business? “The Office” reboot is reportedly back in the works as the writers strike comes to a close, reports Vulture.

After more than 140 days on strike, the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached a “tentative agreement” on Sunday. Specifics on the deal have not been reached, but writers are prepared to return to work, according to a WGA statement.

With a deal finally reached, guild writers have freedom to return to projects. For Greg Daniels, the original showrunner for the U.S. version of “The Office,” this means picking the upcoming reboot back up.

“Greg Daniels is set to do a reboot of ‘The Office,’ for instance. Disney’s Dana Walden will finally be able to announce the return of her BFF Ryan Murphy from Netflix. A ton of high-profile movie scripts will come in. The industry will chug back to normal,” according to Puck News.

Details regarding the potential reboot are limited. A release date has not been set for the rebooted series.

Everything original cast members have said about an ‘Office’ reboot

The official cast list for the reboot has not been released, but we do know original showrunner Daniels is behind it.

“I can’t tell whether fans would want more of it, and when I say more of it, I don’t think it would be the same characters,” Daniels told Collider in 2022.

Several original cast members have previously shared how they feel about a potential reboot for the fan-favorite sitcom.

Greg Daniels

Daniels, the creator behind the U.S. version of “The Office,” hinted at the sitcom’s return during a February interview with Collider.

“(‘The Office’) was such a wonderful and rare experience that obviously you don’t want to just go back to it and kind of possibly disappoint people when right now, they couldn’t be happier about it,” he said. “I think it would just be sort of like an extension of the universe, you know what I mean, like the way ‘(The) Mandalorian’ is like an extension of ‘Star Wars,’” Daniels told Collider.

John Krasinski

Krasinski, who stars as Jim Halpert in “The Office,” previously expressed interest in reprising his role in the popular sitcom.

“‘The Office’ was absolutely everything to me,” Krasinski told Esquire in 2020. ”I mean, it is my beginning and my end. I’m pretty sure at the end of my career I’ll still be known for Jim. That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I’ve ever had. In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career. So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it.”

Mindy Kaling

Kaling, known for her role as Kelly Kapoor in the sitcom as well as a writer for the series, claimed under the right circumstances, she would support a reboot of the show.

“If Greg Daniels was in charge of it, I would be excited and supportive and try to help in any way I could,” Kaling told Style Caster in 2021. “It had to be the right person steering the ship, but if it was Greg, who was the mastermind of the American ‘Office,’ it would be a great show.”

Steve Carell

According to Carell, who stars as Michael Scott, rebooting the series is not a good idea.

“I’ve never thought of it as a good idea,” Scott told Time magazine in 2018. “I think it existed in that time and with those people and it felt right. There was something so special about it, and I guess it’s an odd way to put it, but I love it too much to ever want to do it again. It’s too special to me in my heart in that period of time.”

Rainn Wilson

During the pandemic, Wilson suggested the cast get back together and film a pandemic-set episode. Wilson, who plays Dwight Schrute, shared his idea during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

“I think it would be: (Dwight) gets the call from corporate to get everyone back in the office and everyone is resistant,” Wilson said. “So, one at a time, Dwight has to kidnap every Office cast member and bring them into Dunder Mifflin in some kind of obscure and somewhat inappropriate way.”

“If we had pandemic episodes, that would’ve been amazing,” he added. “‘The Office’ writers were so great — they would’ve been able to spin that in some beautiful ways.”

Writers guild reaches tentative agreement

Months into the strike, the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have reached a “tentative agreement” on a new deal, according to a WGA statement.

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional — with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,” WGA said in a statement.

“This would allow writers to return to work during the ratification vote,” the statement continues, “but would not affect the membership’s right to make a final determination on contract approval.”