It’s been 7 years in the making. Will Lagoon’s newest ride open this season?

It’s been nearly a year since Lagoon dropped a dramatic teaser announcing Primordial, a “one-of-a-kind interactive coaster” and “ride experience like you have never seen.”

The Facebook video revealed that the ride, which Lagoon said has been seven years in the making, would open during the 2023 season. But the season, which wraps up in late October, is winding down, with park hours now mostly limited to the weekends.

Here’s a look at the latest on Primordial.

When will Primordial open at Lagoon?

Lagoon lovers have persistently commented on the park’s Facebook posts, asking about Primordial’s arrival. In the first week of September alone, the amusement park in Farmington, Utah, has given people the following responses:



“We are currently testing with riders and are getting very close! We appreciate your patience.”

“We are currently testing with riders! Very soon!”

“Thank you for your patience. Primordial is scheduled to open in the 2023 Season. We are getting closer everyday.”

Still no official date, but the park appears dedicated to opening the ride this season.

In the meantime, Frightmares — Lagoon’s Halloween entertainment — opens Sept. 8 and runs through the end of the season on Oct. 29.

What we know about the Lagoon ride Primordial

In a Facebook post from last November, Lagoon described Primordial as an “incredible state-of-the-art attraction” that involved working “with an international team of designers and manufacturers,” as well as local companies and vendors.

The ride can reportedly accommodate riders who are at least 3 feet in height. Riders under 4 feet “must be accompanied by a supervising companion,” according to the Facebook post.

When the ride does open, Lagoon will launch an online reservation system in anticipation of hourslong lines, KSL-TV reported.