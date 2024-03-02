Fresh off a February Nintendo Direct, March is a big month for some major names in gaming. There are several new games and remasters coming, including Princess Peach™: Showtime!, the STAR WARS™: Battlefront Classic Collection and MLB® The Show™ 24.
Games and release dates
Here is a list of big games announced for March and when they will be available on the Switch:
- Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley - March 7
- Unicorn Overlord - March 8
- Contra: Operation Galuga - March 12
- STAR WARS™: Battlefront Classic Collection - March 14
- Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition - March 15
- MLB® The Show™ 24 - March 19
- Princess Peach: Showtime! - March 22
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! — March 26, 2024.
- Pepper Grinder
You can find of full list of games coming to the Switch at Nintendo.com.
Game trailers
You can watch the trailers for some of the titles listed above here: