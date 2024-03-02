A screenshot from the new Princess Peach: Showtime game. Lots of new games are coming to Switch in March.

Fresh off a February Nintendo Direct, March is a big month for some major names in gaming. There are several new games and remasters coming, including Princess Peach™: Showtime!, the STAR WARS™: Battlefront Classic Collection and MLB® The Show™ 24.

Games and release dates

Here is a list of big games announced for March and when they will be available on the Switch:

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley - March 7

Unicorn Overlord - March 8

Contra: Operation Galuga - March 12

STAR WARS™: Battlefront Classic Collection - March 14

Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition - March 15

MLB® The Show™ 24 - March 19

Princess Peach: Showtime! - March 22

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! — March 26, 2024.

Pepper Grinder

You can find of full list of games coming to the Switch at Nintendo.com.

Game trailers

You can watch the trailers for some of the titles listed above here: