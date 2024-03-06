In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, the character Everest from the film "Abominable" appears on the red carpet on day three of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto.

DreamWorks Animation releases its fourth entrant in its “Kung Fu Panda” series this Friday, March 8, in theaters nationwide.

In my review, I describe the film as a “joyless slog” that “isn’t for anybody.”

But while “Kung Fu Panda” may not be worth revisiting, the film’s stylistic Chinese setting certainly is.

Here are five films with similar settings that are worth checking out instead of seeing “Kung Fu Panda 4.”

‘Mulan’ (1998)

The classic Disney film “Mulan” is as vivid and engaging today as it was when it first came out. The film elevates the virtues of duty and loyalty. It mixes memorable humor with moving darkness, and it helps illustrate the cost of violence in a way that is affecting without being graphic.

Pass on the muddled 2020 remake and enjoy the voice talents of Ming-na Wen, Eddie Murphy and Pat Morita, as well as the soaring voices of Lea Salonga and Donny Osmond. The beautiful hand-drawn vistas of the Chinese countryside help bring the setting alive.

“Mulan” may not quite reach the heights of the Disney renaissance’s very best films, but it would still represent an afternoon well spent.

“Mulan” is available on Disney+.

‘Ne Zha’ (2019)

The highest grossing animated film in China, “Ne Zha” is certainly worthy of an American audience, as well. Based on Chinese folklore, the film operates on the same level as offerings from Pixar or Disney Animation studios. The characters are thoughtfully and stylistically drawn.

The film follows a child born of chaos who, because of his parents and his own self-determination, becomes a hero. In that regard, the film is a worthwhile rebuke to the determinism that is often assumed in our cultural dialogue.

“Ne Zha” is engaging and well-paced enough to keep the attention of the youngest children, but it’s violent enough that I would likely wait until my kids were at least 8 or 9 before showing it to them.

“Ne Zha” can be streamed for free on Tubi.

‘Over the Moon’ (2020)

Perhaps the best-animated musical you’ve never heard of, “Over the Moon” follows the adventures/imaginations of Fei Fei, who is still processing the death of her mother several years before.

She builds a rocket and flies to the moon, where she meets the moon goddess Chang’e. Chang’e is also dealing with grief, and while the two clash at first, they ultimately help one another process their grief. All the while, the real relationship Fei Fei is improving is the one she has with her step-brother Chin, who stowed away on the adventure.

The soundtrack will keep you dancing for a week, particularly the memorable song “Ultraluminary.” And while the plot gets a bit wild in the second-act moon-set fantasy, kids shouldn’t struggle to stay engaged.

While “Over the Moon” certainly is sad in the beginning, the sorrow motivates much growth and leads to a happy ending. Phillipa Soo, of “Hamilton” fame, is a standout as Chang’e.

“Over the Moon” can be streamed on Netflix.

‘The Tiger’s Apprentice’ (2024)

Paramount+’s newest animated film asks the question, “What if Chinese mythology were real?” It covers the same ground in Chinese mythology that Percy Jackson covers in Greek mythology.

Tom, a teenager in San Francisco, doesn’t appreciate his family’s heritage until he realizes that his grandmother is the mythical guardian of the phoenix, a role he is thrust into. He becomes friends with the twelve figures of the Chinese zodiac and is mentored by the Tiger, Hu.

While the film has some pacing issues, it is beautifully crafted with some of the best animation on offer this year, as well as world-class voice acting from Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh. It is probably too frightening for young children, but for older kids interested in Chinese mythology, it’s a thrill ride.

“The Tiger’s Apprentice” can be streamed on Paramount+.

‘Abominable’ (2019)

“Abominable” does nothing new or exemplary. But it is a competent film created by competent artists, and it will entertain you and your kids.

“Abominable” follows Yi as she helps a Yeti escape from scientists who want to prove the species’ existence. Yi and the Yeti travel across China to Mount Everest, following in the footsteps of her father’s dream trip. It is a fun travel story with the light environmentalist themes familiar to ‘90s cartoons.

The film doesn’t have any particularly notable thematic lessons, but it does encourage the spirit of adventure and highlight a world that prioritizes family and reconciliation.

If you hope to find something that celebrates China, this film certainly embraces the breadth of its natural landscapes in a way few others do. And you will almost certainly end the film with a smile on your face.

“Abominable” is available for streaming rental.