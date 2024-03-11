Sunday night’s 96th Academy Award ceremony was fairly routine — save a “naked” appearance from John Cena. Christopher Nolan reclaimed his Oscar throne with seven “Oppenheimer” wins, Ryan Gosling gave a dazzling performance of “I’m Just Ken,” “Barbie” was further snubbed and “Poor Things” was the night’s dark horse with four wins.

After a play-it-safe opening monologue poking fun at Hailey Bieber and Marvel’s new film “Madame Web,” host Jimmy Kimmel led the award ceremony for the fourth time.

“Oppenheimer” won big with best picture, followed by “Poor Things” which took home four wins and then international film “Zone of Interest” with two wins. Barbie took home just one Oscar.

Here are the 96th Academy Award highlights, shocks, snubs and new records.

‘Oppenheimer’ owns the night with seven wins

Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” took home seven golden statuettes for: best picture, best director (Christopher Nolan), best actor (Cillian Murphy), best supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.), original score (Ludwig Göransson), cinematography (Hoyte van Hoytema) and film editing (Jennifer Lame).

“Movies are just a little bit over 100 years old,” Nolan said in his best director acceptance speech. “Imagine being there 100 years into painting or theater. We don’t know where this incredible journey is going from here. But to know that you think that I’m a meaningful part of it means the world to me.”

Nolan’s film had a head start at the ceremony, leading the way with 13 nominations. The film was nominated for best actress (Emily Blunt) and adapted screenplay among a few others it did not win for.

“Oppenheimer’s” Oscar win for best picture marks the 11th World War II film to win in that category, according to award show analyst Ben Zauzmer. Previous best picture wins in this genre include: “The Sound of Music,” “Schindler’s List” and “The King’s Speech.”

Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Oppenheimer" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Chris Pizzello

Out of eight noms, “Barbie” takes home a single Oscar

When 2024 Oscar nominations dropped, outraged ensued over the lack of nominations for Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie in their respective categories.

But the box-office dominating movie was still recognized with eight nominations: best picture, best supporting actor (Ryan Gosling), best supporting actress (America Ferrera), adapted screenplay, original song (”What Was I Made For” and “I’m Just Ken”), costume design and production design.

The film took home a single win — Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell won the Oscar for best original song, “What Was I Made For,” which the brother-sister duo performed during the award show.

Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel addressed the “snubbed” film during his opening monologue.

“‘Barbie’ was a monster hit. What an achievement to take a plastic doll nobody even liked anymore. Before this movie, you had a better chance of getting my wife to buy our daughter a pack of Marlboro Reds than a Barbie doll,” said Kimmel.

“Now, Barbie’s a feminist icon thanks to Greta Gerwig, who many believed deserved to be nominated for best director. I know you’re clapping, but you’re the ones who didn’t vote for her, by the way. Don’t act like you had nothing to do with this.”

Cillian Murphy becomes first Irish-born actor to win best actor

“I’m a very proud Irishman standing here tonight,” Cillian Murphy said as he accepted his Oscar for best actor. Murphy’s performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer in “Oppenheimer” earned him his first Oscar nomination and win. He is the first Irish-born actor to win an Oscar for best actor, per BBC News.

“We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or for worse, we’re all living in Oppenheimer’s world,” Murphy said in his acceptance speech. “So I would really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere.”

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell are the youngest people to win two Oscars

Brother-sister duo Billie Eilish, 22, and Finneas O’Connell, 26, won an Oscar for best original song, “What Was I Made For?,” which the duo wrote and recorded for “Barbie.” Their win made them the youngest two-time winners in Academy Award history — knocking the previous title-holder Luise Rainer off her pedestal. Rainer won in 1937 for “The Great Ziegfeld” and in 1938 for “The Good Earth,” per The Wrap. She was 28.

“I’m so grateful for this song and for this movie and the way it made me feel,” Billie Eilish said while accepting the award. “This goes out to everyone who was affected by this movie.”

O’Connell credited the film’s success with, “great storytelling. People went into that movie expecting to see a spectacle, expecting to laugh, and Greta and Margot brought a lot more to it. We went into that movie for the first time to think about writing a song for it, and this was so much more than we thought we were going to see. We were so moved by it.”

The siblings won their first Oscars in 2022 for “No Time to Die,” the title song of the James Bond film.

Ryan Gosling, left, performs the song "I'm Just Ken" from the movie "Barbie" with Slash, right, playing the guitar during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Chris Pizzello

Slash joins Ryan Gosling in ‘I’m Just Ken’ performance

In a Ken-esque getup of a sparkling pink suit, matching cowboy hat, gloves and sunglasses Ryan Gosling performed his nominated song, “I’m Just Ken” — a highly anticipated performance since the “Barbie” single became the soundtrack of summer 2023.

The performance was dialed up with a surprise appearance from Slash, the legendary guitarist from Guns N’ Roses. Gosling was also accompanied by dozens of Kens, including several original Kens from the film (Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa and Scott Evans).

Jimmy Kimmel calls out former president Trump

Near the end of the ceremony, host Jimmy Kimmel read a scathing review of the ceremony from former President Donald Trump.

“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos,” Trump’s social media post began.

Kimmel poked fun at the 2024 presidential candidate when he followed up reading the post by asking: “See if you can guess which former president just posted that on Truth Social?”

“Thank you, President Trump,” he continued. “Thank you for watching. I’m surprised you’re still up. Isn’t it past jail time?”

In a Monday morning interview with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Kimmel revealed he was asked not to read the review posted by Trump, per Entertainment Weekly.

“They’re like, ‘You’ve got a little bit of time’ and I was like, ‘I’m reading the Trump tweet,’ and they’re like, ‘No, no, don’t read that,’” Kimmel said. “[I was like] ‘Yes, I am.’”

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ takes home zero Oscars

Martin Scorsese’s film “Killers of the Flower Moon” was nominated 10 times — the third most nominated film of the night. It took home no wins. Potentially its most surprising loss was that of Lily Gladstone, who was favored to win for best actress. Instead, Emma Stone took home the award for “Poor Things.”

Scorsese kept a tired look on his face for the duration on the ceremony. Rightfully so. The director has been nominated for 16 Oscars and taken home just one, per IndieWire. Together, his last four films have received 26 nominations and taken home zero wins. Last night did not stray from what has become the regular for Scorsese. Despite nearly a dozen noms, the movie went home empty-handed.

All of the 2024 Oscar wins

Best picture

Winner: “Oppenheimer.”

“Oppenheimer.” “American Fiction.”

“Anatomy of a Fall.”

“Barbie.”

“The Holdovers.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“Maestro.”

“Past Lives.”

“Poor Things.”

“The Zone of Interest.”

Best director

Winner: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer.”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer.” Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest.”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things.”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall.”

Best actor

Winner: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer.”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer.” Bradley Cooper, “Maestro.”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin.”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers.”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction.”

Best actress

Winner: Emma Stone, “Poor Things.”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things.” Annette Bening, “Nyad.”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall.”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro.”

Best supporting actor

Winner: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer.”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer.” Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction.”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie.”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things.”

Best supporting actress

Winner: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers.”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers.” Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer.”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple.”

America Ferrera, “Barbie.”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad.”

International feature film

Winner: “The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom.

“The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom. “Io Capitano,” Italy.

“Perfect Days,” Japan.

“Society of the Snow,” Spain.

“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany.

Animated feature film

Winner: “The Boy and the Heron.”

“The Boy and the Heron.” “Elemental.”

“Nimona.”

“Robot Dreams.”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

Adapted screenplay

Winner: “American Fiction.”

“American Fiction.” “Barbie.”

“Oppenheimer.”

“Poor Things.”

“The Zone of Interest.”

Original screenplay

Winner: “Anatomy of a Fall.”

“Anatomy of a Fall.” “The Holdovers.”

“Maestro.”

“May December.”

“Past Lives.”

Visual effects

Winner: “Godzilla Minus One.”

“Godzilla Minus One.” “The Creator.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.”

“Napoleon.”

Original score

Winner: “Oppenheimer.”

“Oppenheimer.” “American Fiction.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“Poor Things.”

Original song

Winner: “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie.”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie.” “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony.”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie.”

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot.”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Documentary feature film

Winner: “20 Days in Mariupol.”

“20 Days in Mariupol.” “Bobi Wine: The People’s President.”

“The Eternal Memory.”

“Four Daughters.”

“To Kill a Tiger.”

Cinematography

Winner: “Oppenheimer.”

“Oppenheimer.” “El Conde.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“Maestro.”

“Poor Things.”

Costume design

Winner: “Poor Things.”

“Poor Things.” “Barbie.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“Napoleon.”

“Oppenheimer.”

Animated short film

Winner: “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko.”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko.” “Letter to a Pig.”

“Ninety-Five Senses.”

“Our Uniform.”

“Pachyderme.”

Live action short film

Winner: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.” “The After.”

“Invincible.”

“Knight of Fortune.”

“Red, White and Blue.”

Documentary short film

Winner: “The Last Repair Shop.”

“The Last Repair Shop.” “The ABCs of Book Banning.”

“The Barber of Little Rock.”

“Island in Between.”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó.”

Film editing

Winner: “Oppenheimer.”

“Oppenheimer.” “Anatomy of a Fall.”

“The Holdovers.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“Poor Things.”

Sound

Winner: “The Zone of Interest.”

“The Zone of Interest.” “The Creator.”

“Maestro.”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.”

“Oppenheimer.”

Production design

Winner: “Poor Things.”

“Poor Things.” “Barbie.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“Napoleon.”

“Oppenheimer.”

Makeup and hairstyling