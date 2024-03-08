Matt Damon, from left, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Oppenheimer" on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in London.

In my experience, the Oscars are more enjoyable when you’ve seen at least a handful of the nominated films — it gives you something (or someone) to root for. If you spent your 2023 movie theater experience going to “Barbenheimer” and let other films fall by the wayside, the modern world of streaming services makes it convenient to catch up.

Jimmy Kimmel will grace the stage on Sunday, March 10, at 5 p.m. MDT to host the Oscars for a fourth time. You’ve got until then to stream any of the nominated films that interest you. Here is a guide to where you can watch them.

Where to stream movies Oscar-nominated for best picture

Leading the way for the 96th Academy Awards is “Oppenheimer” with a total of 13 nominations. Coming in close second sits “Poor Things” with 11 nominations, followed by “Killers of the Flower Moon” with 10 and “Barbie” with eight.

Here is where to stream the 2024 movies nominated for an Oscar in best picture.

‘Oppenheimer’

Nominations: Best picture, best director (Christopher Nolan), actor in a leading role (Cillian Murphy), actor in a supporting role (Robert Downey Jr.), adapted screenplay, cinematography, costume design, sound, original score (Ludwig Göransson), makeup and hairstyling, production design, film editing.

Where to stream: Peacock.

Rating: R, for sexuality, nudity and language.

‘Poor Things’

Nominations: Best picture, best director (Yorgos Lanthimos), actress in a leading role (Emma Stone), actor in a supporting role (Mark Ruffalo), adapted screenplay, cinematography, costume design, original score, makeup and hairstyling, production design, film editing.

Where to stream: Hulu.

Rating: R, for graphic nudity, sexual content, gore and language.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Nominations: Best picture, best director (Martin Scorsese), actress in a leading role (Lily Gladstone), actor in a supporting role (Robert De Niro), cinematography, original song, costume design, original score (Robbie Robertson), production design, film editing.

Where to stream: Apple TV.

Rating: R, for violence, grisly images and language.

‘Barbie’

Nominations: Best picture, actor in a supporting role (Ryan Gosling), actress in a supporting role (America Ferrera), adapted screenplay, original song (“I’m Just Ken,” “What Was I Made For”), costume design, production design.

Where to stream: Max.

Rating: PG-13.

‘Maestro’

Nominations: Best picture, actor in a leading role (Bradley Cooper), actress in a leading role (Carey Mulligan), original screenplay, cinematography, sound, makeup and hairstyling.

Where to stream: Netflix.

Rating: R, for some language and drug use.

‘American Fiction’

Nominations: Best picture, actor in a leading role (Jeffrey Wright), best supporting actor (Sterling K. Brown), adapted screenplay, original score.

Where to stream: MGM+.

Rating: R, for language, drug use, sexual references and some violence.

‘Anatomy of a Fall’

Nominations: Best picture, best director (Justine Triet), actress in a leading role (Sandra Hüller), original screenplay, film editing.

Where to stream: Rent on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, YouTube TV.

Rating: R, for language, sexual references and violent images.

‘The Holdovers’

Nominations: Best picture, actor in a leading role (Paul Giamatti), actress in a supporting role (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), original screenplay, film editing.

Where to stream: Peacock.

Rating: R, for language, drug use and brief sexual material.

‘The Zone of Interest’

Nominations: Best picture, best director (Jonathan Glazer), adapted screenplay, sound, international feature film.

Where to stream: Rent on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, YouTube TV.

Rating: PG-13.

‘Past Lives’

Nominations: Best picture, original screenplay.

Where to stream: Showtime.

Rating: PG-13.

Where to stream other Oscar-nominated movies:

More movies that did not make the cut for best picture will also be honored in other categories, such as international feature film and documentary feature film. Here is where to stream the remaining 2024 Oscar-nominated movies.

‘Napoleon’

Nominations: Costume design, production design, visual effects.

Where to stream: Apple TV.

Rating: R, for strong violence, some grisly images, sexual content and brief language.

‘Nyad’

Nominations: Best supporting actress (Annette Bening), actress in a supporting role (Jodie Foster).

Where to stream: Netflix.

Rating: PG-13.

‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’

Nominations: Sound, visual effects.

Where to stream: Paramount+.

Rating: PG-13.

‘Society of the Snow’

Nominations: International feature film, makeup and hairstyling.

Where to stream: Netflix.

Rating: R, for violence and brief graphic nudity.

‘Rustin’

Nominations: Actor in a leading role (Coleman Domingo).

Where to stream: Netflix.

Rating: PG-13.

‘The Color Purple’

Nominations: Actress in a supporting role (Danielle Brooks).

Where to stream: Max.

Rating: PG-13.

‘May December’

Nominations: Original screenplay.

Where to stream: Netflix.

Rating: R, sexual content, nudity, language and drug use.

‘El Conde’

Nominations: Cinematography.

Where to stream: Netflix.

Rating: R, for strong violence and gore, graphic nudity, sexual content and language.

‘Flamin’ Hot’

Nominations: Best original song (“The Fire Inside”).

Where to stream: Hulu, Disney+.

Rating: PG-13.

‘American Symphony’

Nominations: Best original song (“It Never Went Away”).

Where to stream: Netflix.

Rating: PG-13.

‘The Creator’

Nominations: Sound.

Where to stream: Hulu.

Rating: PG-13.

‘Godzilla Minus One’

Nominations: Visual effects.

Where to stream: Not available streaming.

Rating: PG-13.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′

Nominations: Visual effects.

Where to stream: Disney+.

Rating: PG-13.

‘Golda’

Nominations: Makeup and hairstyling.

Where to stream: Showtime.

Rating: PG-13.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Nominations: Animated feature film.

Where to stream: Netflix.

Rating: PG.

‘Robot Dreams’

Nominations: Animated feature film.

Where to stream: Not available to stream.

Rating: Not rated.

‘Nimona’

Nominations: Animated feature film.

Where to stream: Netflix.

Rating: PG.

‘Elemental’

Nominations: Animated feature film.

Where to stream: Disney+.

Rating: PG.

‘The Boy and the Heron’

Nominations: Animated feature film.

Where to stream: Apple TV.

Rating: PG-13.

‘The Teachers’ Lounge’

Nominations: International feature film.

Where to stream: Rent on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, YouTube TV.

Rating: PG-13.

‘Perfect Days’

Nominations: International feature film.

Where to stream: Rent on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, YouTube TV.

Rating: PG.

‘Io Capitano’

Nominations: International feature film.

Where to stream: Not available to stream.

Rating: Not rated.

‘20 Days in Mariupol’

Nominations: Documentary feature film.

Where to stream: Amazon Prime.

Rating: Not rated.

‘To Kill a Tiger’

Nominations: Documentary feature film.

Where to stream: Netflix.

Rating: Not rated.

‘Four Daughters’

Nominations: Documentary feature film.

Where to stream: Netflix.

Rating: Not rated.

‘The Eternal Memory’

Nominations: Documentary feature film.

Where to stream: Paramount+.

Rating: Not rated.

‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President’

Nominations: Documentary feature film.

Where to stream: Disney+.

Rating: PG-13.