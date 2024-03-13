Hallmark Channel's "The Way Home" is pictured in this screenshot from the trailer of the upcoming season. A third season has not been officially announced by the network, but a star from the series, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, hinted at another season during an interview.

A third season of Hallmark’s “The Way Home” hasn’t been officially announced by the network, but a star from the series hinted at another season during an interview.

Following a successful debut season of “The Way Home” in 2023, Hallmark announced the series’ sophomore season during March 2023, just weeks before the conclusion of the first season. With three more episodes left to air in Season 2, it is likely an announcement for Season 3 could be coming soon.

Related The 5 new Hallmark movies coming in March 2024

Sadie Laflamme-Snow hints at ‘another season’ of ‘The Way Home’ on Hallmark

During an interview with fresh pair of iis, “The Way Home” star Sadie Laflamme-Snow (who plays Alice) said she hopes to explore the pond that sends people to the past “in another season.”

“Hopefully, in another season to keep exploring what those rules are, and who can go where, and how much of it is like the pond deciding, because we learned (in) the show the pond decides where you go. So, is it also only allowing certain people at certain times? If Elliot tried another day, could he possibly go as well or does Dell know about the pond? All these things are questions that we’ll see in the rest of the season and hopefully future as well.”

Based on ratings alone, it seems likely the series will be renewed for another season. “The Way Home” currently boasts a 90% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 100% rating from critics.

Until Hallmark reveals if there will be a third season of the series, there are still three episodes left of Season 2.

‘The Way Home’ Season 2

The second season of “The Way Home” continues to follow three generations of Landry women living together in Port Haven, a small farming community.

“Season two starts where the shocking season one finale left off and put viewers on the edge of their seats — with Kat exclaiming to Del that she knows what happened to Jacob. As Kat continues her quest to find Jacob and bring him home, mother and daughter uncover unexpected revelations about their origins that bring answers to some questions while new ones are raised,” per the Hallmark network.

New episodes of “The Way Home” premiere on the Hallmark Channel every Sunday at 7 p.m. MDT.

Season 2, Episode 8, called “Lose Yourself,” premieres on Sunday, March 17. The official logline for the episode reads: “Del, Kat, and Alice learn how events of the past have shaped their family’s present. Alice learns a secret that affects her relationship with Elliot.”

Watch the preview for the upcoming episode of “The Way Home” below.