Post Malone performs "America the Beautiful" during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. A country music album from the artist appears to be on the horizon.

Post Malone keeps giving fans more reasons to hope for a country album.

Post Malone honors Toby Keith

At a recent concert, the rapper and singer took a moment to remember the late Toby Keith, who died in February after enduring stomach cancer for 18 months, the Deseret News reported. The artist performed Keith’s No. 1 hit “As Good As I Once Was” partway through his set, per People. Malone shared a video featuring a snippet of the performance on TikTok, and to date it has more than 2 million views.

One of the most-liked comments under the video reads: “Sir. I’m now begging for a country album.”

On March 13, a few days after that performance, Malone dropped a teaser of a country music ballad called “Missin’ You Like This,” American Songwriter reported. On Instagram, the video has more than 300,000 likes.

And thousands of people liked the following comment from one fan: “WE DEMAND THE COUNTRY ALBUM NOW COWBOY.”

Factoring in his country music-infused rendition of “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl earlier this year, and his performance of Joe Diffie’s “John Deere Green” and “Pickup Man” with Morgan Wallen and HARDY at the Country Music Association Awards a few months before that, all signs point to a potential new direction for the artist.

In fact, just last month, Malone teased a collaboration with country star Luke Combs, and country music legend Brad Paisley recently said he and Malone have worked in the studio together. Paisley even hinted that Malone may be featured on his upcoming album “Son of the Mountains,” People reported.

“He’s amazing. I love him. He’s the greatest guy and he loves country music,” Paisley said, according to People. “We’ll see if we do something. You never know.”

So is Post Malone releasing a country music album?

Malone has been vocal about his love of country music, and his interest in putting out an album.

“To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album (to put) on YouTube,” the artist said on “The Howard Stern Show” in 2022, People reported. “I’m allowed to do that.”

Last year, following his performance at the CMA Awards, Malone said in a Twitch livestream that a “country record is coming,” per Taste of Country. This spring, the artist is scheduled to perform a set of country music covers at the Stagecoach Music Festival, Rolling Stone reported.

Although a date for Malone’s potential country music album hasn’t been revealed, 2024 is already proving to be a big year for pop-country music crossovers. Beyonce’s upcoming album “Act II,” which releases March 29, is expected to be a country music album.

And the artist, who has the most Grammy wins of all time, became the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs with her hit “Texas Hold ‘Em” in February, Billboard reported.

“She’s as brilliant as a performer gets, and she wants to be part of this,” Simon Tikhman, co-founder of The Core Entertainment, which manages Nickelback and other artists, told Billboard. “It just goes to show how powerful the genre is right now.”