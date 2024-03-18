“The Chosen” Season 4 streaming dates are up in the air, but there is still a way to watch the show.

On social media, the show announced that it’ll be back in theaters ahead of Easter.

Episodes 1 to 3 will be available on Maundy Thursday, which is March 28. Episodes 4 to 6 will be in theaters on Good Friday, March 29, and Episodes 7 to 8 on Holy Saturday, March 30.

There are discounts available for the show.

Tickets for all three sets of episodes are $30 at Cinemark and $27.50 at Marcus Theaters, according to the show’s website. There are a limited number of half-off tickets at Fandango.

“Because it’s such a big discount, there’s a limited number of half-off tickets,” the website said. “IF you can afford full price, let’s please save the discount for folks who wouldn’t otherwise be able to go. Like Andrew said in Season 3, ‘God wants everybody to come to the party.’”

When will ‘The Chosen’ Season 4 come to streaming?

“The Chosen” Season 4 will be delayed in coming to streaming. Dallas Jenkins cited legal issues as the reason for the delay. “This is no fun,” Jenkins said in a video posted online. “We are as bothered and urgent as you are. No one wants to get this into your hands more than we do.”

Jenkins did not give an indication of when the season will make it to streaming.