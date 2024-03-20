When one “Jeopardy!” tournament ends, a new one begins.

On Wednesday, a day after crowning the winner of its highly anticipated Tournament of Champions, “Jeopardy!” begins its inaugural Invitational Tournament, which features a mix of popular players in recent years (like “Jeopardy!” Masters competitors Amy Schneider, Sam Buttrey and Andrew He) and some fun throwbacks (like Chuck Forrest, the 1986 Tournament of Champions winner), the Deseret News reported.

Here’s an overview of the tournament and what to expect.

How the ‘Jeopardy!’ Invitational Tournament works

Throughout the tournament, the contestants will compete for the $100,000 grand prize and an invitation to compete in the upcoming “Jeopardy!” Masters tournament, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.

Twenty-seven players will compete across nine quarterfinal games, with nine players moving on to the semifinals. The top three players to emerge from the semifinals will compete in a first-to-win-two series.

Who is hosting the ‘Jeopardy!’ Invitational Tournament?

Ken Jennings will be hosting the tournament.

Late last year, Sony, which produces “Jeopardy!” announced that the quiz show would be moving forward with Jennings as its sole host. Jennings previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Mayim Bialik’s exit from “Jeopardy!” came as a surprise.

“It took me off guard, because I loved working with ... Mayim and I’m going to miss her,” the 74-game “Jeopardy!” champ said. “I can’t speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it. But on my end, I’m just a fan of ‘Jeopardy!’ and I’m always delighted to host when they call upon me. I just feel extremely lucky to have even been considered for this job, as a non-broadcaster.”

Who is competing in the ‘Jeopardy!’ Invitational Tournament?

Per a “Jeopardy!” news release, below is the full roster of contestants:

Brandon Blackwell — a 2008 Teen Tournament semifinalist and current competitor on ABC’s “The Chase.”

— a 2008 Teen Tournament semifinalist and current competitor on ABC’s “The Chase.” Colby Burnett — a 2012 Teachers Tournament winner, 2013 Tournament of Champions winner, Battle of the Decades semifinalist and All-Star Games second runner-up.

— a 2012 Teachers Tournament winner, 2013 Tournament of Champions winner, Battle of the Decades semifinalist and All-Star Games second runner-up. Sam Buttrey — a 2021 Professors Tournament winner, 2022 Tournament of Champions second runner-up and 2023 “Jeopardy! Masters” participant.

— a 2021 Professors Tournament winner, 2022 Tournament of Champions second runner-up and 2023 “Jeopardy! Masters” participant. Lilly Chin — a 2017 College Championship winner and 2017 Tournament of Champions semifinalist.

— a 2017 College Championship winner and 2017 Tournament of Champions semifinalist. Arthur Chu — a Season 30 11-game champion and 2014 Tournament of Champions first runner-up.

— a Season 30 11-game champion and 2014 Tournament of Champions first runner-up. Leonard Cooper — a 2013 Teen Tournament winner and All-Star Games competitor.

— a 2013 Teen Tournament winner and All-Star Games competitor. Celeste DiNucci — a Season 22 five-time champion, 2007 Tournament of Champions winner and Battle of the Decades participant.

— a Season 22 five-time champion, 2007 Tournament of Champions winner and Battle of the Decades participant. Chuck Forrest — a Season 2 five-game champ, 1986 Tournament of Champions winner, Super Jeopardy! quarterfinalist, Million Dollar Masters tournament semifinalist, Ultimate Tournament of Champions Nifty Nine finisher and Battle of the Decades.

— a Season 2 five-game champ, 1986 Tournament of Champions winner, Super Jeopardy! quarterfinalist, Million Dollar Masters tournament semifinalist, Ultimate Tournament of Champions Nifty Nine finisher and Battle of the Decades. Dhruv Gaur — a 2018 College Championship winner and 2019 Tournament of Champions semifinalist.

— a 2018 College Championship winner and 2019 Tournament of Champions semifinalist. Victoria Groce — a Season 22 one-game champion and current participant on ABC’s “The Chase.”

— a Season 22 one-game champion and current participant on ABC’s “The Chase.” Andrew He — a Season 38 five-game champion, 2022 Tournament of Champions first runner-up and 2023 “Jeopardy!” Masters fourth-place finisher.

— a Season 38 five-game champion, 2022 Tournament of Champions first runner-up and 2023 “Jeopardy!” Masters fourth-place finisher. Ben Ingram — a Season 29 eight-game champion, 2014 Tournament of Champions winner and All-Star Games participant.

— a Season 29 eight-game champion, 2014 Tournament of Champions winner and All-Star Games participant. Matt Jackson — a Season 32 13-game champion, 2015 Tournament of Champions first runner-up and All-Star Games first runner-up. (Note: Jackson sits at No. 10 for both highest winnings in regular season play and all-time winnings on the “Jeopardy!” Leaderboard of Legends).

— a Season 32 13-game champion, 2015 Tournament of Champions first runner-up and All-Star Games first runner-up. (Note: Jackson sits at No. 10 for both highest winnings in regular season play and all-time winnings on the “Jeopardy!” Leaderboard of Legends). Alex Jacob — a Season 31 six-game champion, 2015 Tournament of Champions winner and All-Star Games competitor.

— a Season 31 six-game champion, 2015 Tournament of Champions winner and All-Star Games competitor. Mackenzie Jones — a Season 36 eight-game champion and 2021 Tournament of Champions quarterfinalist.

— a Season 36 eight-game champion and 2021 Tournament of Champions quarterfinalist. Sam Kavanaugh — a Season 35 five-game champion and 2021 Tournament of Champions winner.

— a Season 35 five-game champion and 2021 Tournament of Champions winner. Larissa Kelly — a Season 24 six-game champion, 2009 Tournament of Champions first runner-up, Battle of the Decades participant and All-Star Games winner. (Note: Kelly sits at No. 9 for all-time winnings on the “Jeopardy!” Leaderboard of Legends).

— a Season 24 six-game champion, 2009 Tournament of Champions first runner-up, Battle of the Decades participant and All-Star Games winner. (Note: Kelly sits at No. 9 for all-time winnings on the “Jeopardy!” Leaderboard of Legends). Alan Lin — a Season 33 six-game champion, 2017 Tournament of Champions first runner-up and 2019 All-Star Games second runner-up.

— a Season 33 six-game champion, 2017 Tournament of Champions first runner-up and 2019 All-Star Games second runner-up. David Madden — a Season 21/22 19-game champion, 2006 Tournament of Champions semifinalist and All-Star Games winner. (Note: Madden sits at No. 7 for all-time “Jeopardy!” winnings, No. 8 for highest winnings in regular season play and No. 8 for most consecutive games won, per the Leaderboard of Legends).

— a Season 21/22 19-game champion, 2006 Tournament of Champions semifinalist and All-Star Games winner. (Note: Madden sits at No. 7 for all-time “Jeopardy!” winnings, No. 8 for highest winnings in regular season play and No. 8 for most consecutive games won, per the Leaderboard of Legends). Pam Mueller — a 2000 College Championship winner, 2001 Tournament of Champions semifinalist, 2005 Ultimate Tournament of Champions Sweet Six finisher, Battle of the Decades semifinalist and All-Star Games second runner-up.

— a 2000 College Championship winner, 2001 Tournament of Champions semifinalist, 2005 Ultimate Tournament of Champions Sweet Six finisher, Battle of the Decades semifinalist and All-Star Games second runner-up. Terry O’Shea — a 2014 College Championship winner and 2014 Tournament of Champions semifinalist.

— a 2014 College Championship winner and 2014 Tournament of Champions semifinalist. Dan Pawson — a Season 24 nine-game champion, 2009 Tournament of Champions winner and Battle of the Decades quarterfinalist.

— a Season 24 nine-game champion, 2009 Tournament of Champions winner and Battle of the Decades quarterfinalist. Jennifer Quail — a Season 36 eight-game champion and 2021 Tournament of Champions first runner-up.

— a Season 36 eight-game champion and 2021 Tournament of Champions first runner-up. Austin Rogers — a Season 34 12-game champion, 2017 Tournament of Champions second runner-up and All-Star Games participant.

— a Season 34 12-game champion, 2017 Tournament of Champions second runner-up and All-Star Games participant. Amy Schneider — a Season 38 40-game champion, 2022 Tournament of Champions winner and “Jeopardy!” Masters fifth-place finisher. (Note: Schneider is second behind only Ken Jennings for most “Jeopardy!” games won. She also sits at No. 4 for highest winnings in regular season play, and No. 5 for all-time “Jeopardy!” winnings, per the Leaderboard of Legends).

— a Season 38 40-game champion, 2022 Tournament of Champions winner and “Jeopardy!” Masters fifth-place finisher. (Note: Schneider is second behind only Ken Jennings for most “Jeopardy!” games won. She also sits at No. 4 for highest winnings in regular season play, and No. 5 for all-time “Jeopardy!” winnings, per the Leaderboard of Legends). Monica Thieu — a 2012 College Championship winner, 2013 Tournament of Champions quarterfinalist and All-Star Games first runner-up.

— a 2012 College Championship winner, 2013 Tournament of Champions quarterfinalist and All-Star Games first runner-up. Jason Zuffranieri — a Season 35/36 19-game champion and 2021 Tournament of Champions semifinalist. (Note: Zuffranieri sits at No. 8 in a tie with Madden for most consecutive games won. He also sits at No. 7 for highest winnings in regular season play, per the Leaderboard of Legends).

The ‘Jeopardy!’ Invitational Tournament schedule

Below is the full lineup for the nine quarterfinal games, per the official “Jeopardy!” website:

Note: This section will be updated each night to note the winner of each game.

March 20: Quarterfinal 1 — Dan Pawson, Pam Mueller, Andrew He.

Who won? Per The Jeopardy Fan website, Andrew He had a slow start but landed on — and correctly answered — both Daily Doubles in the second round to give himself a large lead going into the final round. He, who was the only one to correctly answer the Final Jeopardy clue, won the game and earned the first spot in the semifinals.