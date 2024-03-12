After a couple of weeks, the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions is officially down to a final three.

The competition — which was delayed last year amid the writers strike — included the “largest contestant field in Tournament of Champions history” and marked the first time a celebrity competed, the Deseret News previously reported.

Now, the top three competitors are in the running for the $250,000 prize.

Here’s the latest on the Tournament of Champions finals — plus a look at the clues that have stumped all three contestants.

Note: This story will be updated following each game in the finals.

Who is competing in the 2024 ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions finals?

The following three contestants are in the Tournament of Champions finals:

Ben Chan, a nine-game champion from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Yogesh Raut, a three-game champion from Vancouver, Washington.

Troy Meyer, a six-day champion from Tampa, Florida.

How does the 2024 ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions finals work?

The finals is a best-of-seven series. The first to win three games claims the $250,000 prize and an invitation to compete in the upcoming “Jeopardy!” Masters tournament, the Deseret News previously reported.

At the latest, the tournament could extend to March 20.

2024 ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions finals: Who won Game 1?

The first game of the finals Tuesday night proved to be a competitive match — no clues went unanswered in the second half of the game, per “Jeopardy!” archives.

Going into the Final Jeopardy round, Meyer was in first with $22,000. Raut was in second with $15,600 while Chan finished with $10,000. But the Final Jeopardy clue completely changed the outcome of the game.

The clue: “This 1867 play has a reindeer hunt and a king dwelling in snowy mountains, but its title character also spends time in Morocco and Egypt.”

Per “Jeopardy!” archives, both Raut and Chan came up with the correct response: “Peer Gynt.” Meyer, who made a large wager, dropped to third. Chan took the first victory of the tournament, beating Raut by just $1.

Game 1: What clues stumped all three contestants?

Per “Jeopardy!” archives, only three clues stumped all three contestants during Game 1 (answers are at the bottom of the article).

Idioms and expressions: “2021 called and wants this phrase back that means evaluating someone’s mood or energy.” Idioms and expressions: “This expression meaning you have to suffer to advance was used in the 17th century, in plural form, by Robert Herrick.” Soup’s on: “This alliterative soup made with tripe is historically a symbol of the city of Philadelphia.”

How many did you get right? Feel free to share in the comments section.

Who won the last ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions?

Amy Schneider, a 40-game champ who sits No. 2 behind Jennings for most consecutive games won in show history, won the last Tournament of Champions in 2022, the Deseret News reported.

Answers: (1. vibe check; 2. no pains, no gains; 3. pepper pot soup)