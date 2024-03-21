Jimmy Donaldson is a YouTube creator, entrepreneur and philanthropist known as “MrBeast.” According to an Amazon press release, "Prime Video announced that 'Beast Games,' from MrBeast, has been ordered to series."

YouTube superstar MrBeast is joining forces with Amazon MGM to create “the biggest reality competition series ever.” The series, “Beast Games,” will feature 1,000 contestants and a $5 million cash prize — the largest contestant cast and game show cash prize in history, Amazon announced this week.

The 25-year-old YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has more than 241 million subscribers to his channel and has an estimated net worth of $500 million, as reported by the Deseret News. “Beast Games” will be Donaldson’s first venture into traditional entertainment. He hopes the game series will prove YouTubers are capable creators outside of their channels, he said in a statement shared by Amazon.

“My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms,” Donaldson said in a statement. “Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud.”

Donaldson struck a deal with Amazon because the streaming platform offered his team “the most creative control,” whereas other platforms suggested restraints on creativity, Donaldson revealed on “The Colin and Samir Show” early this week.

“When MrBeast first told us about his concept for the show, we were blown away by his ambition to make Beast Games the biggest reality competition series ever,” Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, also expressed an eagerness for working with Donaldson. “We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience,” Salke said in a statement.

What is ‘Beast Games’ about?

Donaldson unveiled the upcoming series on social media early this week, noting that it would be “the largest game show in history” and “an insane show.”

The YouTuber is tight-lipped about the series, but during an appearance on “The Colin and Samir Show,” he shared vague details on what the series will be like.

“It’s gonna be more how we do our things the YouTube way, we’re not gonna take what we do and completely change it all and adapt to how the status quo is. It’s gonna be kind of a hybrid, because obviously there are things that game shows do well but there are other things they don’t,” said Donaldson.

“Each one of these episodes will be bigger than the biggest YouTube video I’ve ever made. ... It’s gonna be pretty mind-blowing.”

MrBeast’s YouTube channel regularly breaks the norm and offers large sums of cash to people who participate in his antics. A few of his most recent clips are titled: “Stop This Train, Win a Lamborghini,” “Face Your Biggest Fear to Win $800,000,” “$10,000 Every Day You Survive in a Grocery Store” and “I Spent 7 Days Buried Alive.”

Without revealing any specifics, Donaldson reiterated just how out-of-the-box “Beast Games” is going to be.

“This show, we have it written now, is mind-blowing. ... iI’s like our normal videos just 20 times better,” he said during his appearance on “The Colin and Samir Show.” “It’s going to be the largest game show in history, with the most contestants any game show has ever had, with the largest cash prize in history.”

When does ‘Beast Games’ come out?

The reality competition series is expected to premiere on Amazon in late 2024. It will be available to stream in 240 countries and territories, per an Amazon MGM press release.

An official release date for the series has not been set.

When asked on “The Colin and Samir Show” when audiences can expect the series to premiere, Donaldson responded, “It should be later this year but obviously I’m not going to put out something that I don’t like, so fingers crossed. ... It should, if everything goes to plan, be like November, December, back half of this year.”

How do you sign up to compete on ‘Beast Games’?

Donaldson has yet to reveal how to apply to be a contestant on “Beast Games.” Earlier this week, Donaldson told followers on X he would “reveal more later this year.”

If you are interested in competing on the series, stay up to date with MrBeast’s social media accounts and channels for further information regarding the upcoming game series.