Princess Peach: Showtime! is available now on Nintendo Switch.

It’s a cool release for Women’s History Month, as the game puts Nintendo’s popular princess front and center for the first time since 2006. The game looks to be a decent one, too; kid-friendly while still being a fun play-through.

Princess Peach is back as main character

The last time Princess Peach was the main character in her own game was in 2006′s Super Princess Peach for the Nintendo DS. But she’s back now, and taking center stage in “Princess Peach: Showtime!”

In Showtime!, Peach and Toad head out for a night at the theater. When trouble comes, you get to play as Peach, running around the theater in the game, getting different power ups and taking on bad guys. The game is a limited-3D action platformer, meaning you’ll run left and right across the screen in side-scroller action.

Per the games official description on the Nintendo Store, “Join Princess Peach as she steps into the spotlight in her very own single-player action game!”

As Princess Peach attends the Sparkle Theater, the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch take control over the play to enact their own performances. Joined by Stella, the theater’s guardian, Peach must save each show and transform to match the performance – becoming Swordfighter Peach, Detective Peach, Ninja Peach, Patissiere Peach and more.”

Review from the demo

A few weeks ago, I downloaded and reviewed the “Princess Peach: Showtime!” demo that Nintendo released. You can read that story more in depth here, but here is the gist of my thoughts from it:

Having Peach as the main protagonist felt fresh and fun in the world of Mario games.

The gameplay was simple and the story basic, but it was visually pleasing enough and the story good enough to keep me engaged.

Overall, I enjoyed the demo and wanted to play more.

There aren’t a lot of games with female protagonists out there. If you have any young girl gamers at home, this game could be fun for them. But if you are any kind of gamer and also want a game that is simple, entertaining and a new take on a familiar world, this would be a good few hours for you, too.

In a world of wondrous and massive games like Breath of the Wild or Super Mario Odyssey —which of course are fun and great — sometimes it can be nice to keep things a little simpler.

For parents

“Prince Peach: Showtime!” has no profanity, sexuality, blood or gore, gambling, alcohol, drugs or crude humor.

The game has been rated by ESRB as 10+ for Fantasy Violence. From playing the demo, I can tell you the violence isn’t anything worse than something you would see in other Mario games or The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The worst extent of it is some cartoon swords and video game style laser guns.

There also aren’t any interactive elements, which means there are no in-games purchases using real money, so you don’t need to worry about any little ones making accidental charges to your accounts or cards.

Overall, it’s a safe and good game for kids.

‘Princess Peach: Showtime!’ is available now

“Princess Peach: Showtime!” is available now. It can be downloaded from the Nintendo Store online or directly from the Nintendo Store on your Nintendo Switch. It costs $59.99.

In conjunction with the release of the game, Nintendo is also releasing pastel pink Joy-con controllers for the Switch.