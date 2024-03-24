“The Chosen” Season 4 isn’t yet available on streaming, but the cast and crew is expected to begin filming Season 5 in April.

Dallas Jenkins, creator of the show, said in a livestream posted on social media that he recently finished filming his feature length film, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” The cast and crew will soon head to Goshen, Utah, to film Season 5.

Jenkins said some members of the cast have told him it’s the “best season ever, best script ever.”

The cast and crew will film in Utah for six weeks and then to go Texas to finish filming there.

Jenkins asked for prayers and said right now is an overwhelming time in his life due to the post-production work that needs to be done on “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” the upcoming filming of “The Chosen” Season 5, issues with “The Chosen” Season 4 streaming and concerns about the long-term sustainability of the current “The Chosen” company.

Jenkins said he and two other writers will soon go to the Utah mountains for a writers retreat. There, they will plan out Season 6 and Season 7.

“Season 6 ain’t gonna end well,” Jenkins said. “It’s the saddest moment in the history of the human race.”

It’s expected that Season 6 will end with the crucifixion, while Season 5 will cover Holy Week.

What we know about ‘The Chosen’ Season 5

“The Chosen” Season 5 won’t come out for around a year, Jenkins said in the livestream.

“This is when the plot thickens and Lazarus will be hiding at this point because of what’s happened in Season 4,” Jenkins said. The events in the life of Jesus (played by actor Jonathan Roumie) will pick up speed. It’ll focus on how Jesus feels as he approaches Holy Week. It’ll also portray how the disciples and Mary, mother of Jesus, will about what’s coming next.

“We are covering in Season 5 the most important week in history,” Jenkins said. “Season 6 is the most important day in history.”

‘The Chosen’ Season 4 streaming

Jenkins said he will not talk about the legal matters that are contributing to the delay of the show coming to streaming. While he doesn’t have a date for when the show will come to streaming, he said it will be soon.

In the meantime, “The Chosen” Season 4 will be in theaters again over the weekend.

Episodes 1 to 3 will release again on Maundy Thursday, which is March 28. Episodes 4 to 6 will be in theaters on Good Friday, March 29, and Episodes 7 to 8 on Holy Saturday, March 30.

There are discounts available for the show. Tickets for all three sets of episodes are $30 at Cinemark and $27.50 at Marcus Theaters, according to the show’s website. There are a limited number of half-off tickets at Fandango.

When Season 4 is available on streaming, “The Chosen” will also do its typical livestreams and content to talk about the show.

What’s next for Jenkins?

After “The Chosen” wraps up, Jenkins said he will take a nap for a year, and then, if he can, he’s looking at filming stories from the Book of Acts or some from the Old Testament.

It’s not the first time Jenkins has spoken about his goals to do more biblical filmmaking.

“Hopefully, after I take a nap for about a year when ‘The Chosen’ is done, we’ve got other Bible stories to tell, because the demand seems to be so strong,” he said at the K Love Fan Awards last year.